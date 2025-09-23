https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/trumps-unga-address-lasts-almost-hour-with-10-mentions-of-russia-1122842898.html
Trump's UNGA Address Lasts Almost Hour With 10 Mentions of Russia
Trump's UNGA Address Lasts Almost Hour With 10 Mentions of Russia
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday lasted nearly an hour and included 10 mentions of Russia.
2025-09-23T16:10+0000
2025-09-23T16:10+0000
2025-09-23T16:11+0000
world
donald trump
russia
un general assembly
united nations general assembly
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0dab8c8814d3077a072cdccf3f24edac.jpg
During the speech, which lasted almost 57 minutes, the US president mentioned Russia 10 times and once spoke about his "good relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump also exceeded the voluntary 15-minute time limit for general debate statements by nearly four times. On Monday, the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) President and former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that she would be strictly enforcing the 3- and 5-minute speech limit rules imposed on speakers of the plenary segment. Later that day, several speakers were cut off after exceeding the limit. The 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9. As per tradition, it will include a high-level week. General debates will take place from September 23 to 27 and on September 29. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is scheduled to speak later in the day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/trump-questions-purpose-of-united-nations-in-unga-address-1122841579.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/05/1121617932_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_79576abe94f1d2b5d7acb81cc3bb1405.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump, united nations general assembly, 10 mentions of russia
us president donald trump, united nations general assembly, 10 mentions of russia
Trump's UNGA Address Lasts Almost Hour With 10 Mentions of Russia
16:10 GMT 23.09.2025 (Updated: 16:11 GMT 23.09.2025)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump's address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday lasted nearly an hour and included 10 mentions of Russia.
During the speech, which lasted almost 57 minutes, the US president mentioned Russia 10 times and once spoke about his "good relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump also exceeded the voluntary 15-minute time limit for general debate statements by nearly four times.
On Monday, the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) President and former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that she would be strictly enforcing the 3- and 5-minute speech limit rules imposed on speakers of the plenary segment. Later that day, several speakers were cut off after exceeding the limit.
The 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
opened on September 9. As per tradition, it will include a high-level week. General debates will take place from September 23 to 27 and on September 29. Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is scheduled to speak later in the day.