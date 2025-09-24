https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/eus-decision-to-reinstate-sanctions-against-iran-is-illegal-president-pezeshkian-in-unga-address-1122846706.html

EU's Decision to Reinstate Sanctions Against Iran is Illegal: President Pezeshkian in UNGA Address

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the EU's attempt, under US pressure, to restore the anti-Iranian sanctions lifted by the 2015 nuclear deal is illegal.

Iran will never seek to obtain nuclear weapons, and the decision by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, also known as the E3 countries, to reinstate international sanctions against Tehran is illegal, Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday.Tehran hopes that Moscow and Kiev will reach a fair agreement to resolve the conflict, Pezeshkian said."Iran has also taken measures to promote a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. We hope that this will lead to a fair agreement," Pezeshkian said at the UN General Assembly session.

