Lavrov to Meet With US Secretary of State Rubio in NYC
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York to take part in the 80th annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) as the head of the Russian delegation.
2025-09-24T06:05+0000
2025-09-24T06:05+0000
2025-09-24T06:05+0000
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov will have a busy schedule in New York. The Russian Foreign Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings and will participate in a range of multilateral consultations including BRICS, G20, CSTO ministerial meetings and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter meeting. A traditional meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also planned.The Russian Foreign Minister will also meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th annual session of the UN General Assembly at noon local time on Wednesday, according to Rubio’s schedule.Lavrov will address the UNGA on Saturday.The anniversary session will include the election of the new UN Secretary-General. The term of current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expires at the end of 2026. The 80th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov will have a busy schedule in New York. The Russian Foreign Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings and will participate in a range of multilateral consultations including BRICS, G20, CSTO ministerial meetings and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter meeting. A traditional meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also planned.
The Russian Foreign Minister will also meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th annual session of the UN General Assembly at noon local time on Wednesday, according to Rubio’s schedule.
The last time the two diplomats held talks in July was on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial events in Malaysia.
Lavrov will address the UNGA on Saturday.
The anniversary session will include the election of the new UN Secretary-General. The term of current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expires at the end of 2026. The 80th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9.