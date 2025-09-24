https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/lavrov-to-meet-with-us-secretary-of-state-rubio-in-nyc-1122844321.html

Lavrov to Meet With US Secretary of State Rubio in NYC

Lavrov to Meet With US Secretary of State Rubio in NYC

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York to take part in the 80th annual session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) as the head of the Russian delegation.

2025-09-24T06:05+0000

2025-09-24T06:05+0000

2025-09-24T06:05+0000

world

sergey lavrov

marco rubio

new york

un general assembly

the united nations (un)

russian foreign ministry

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/18/1122844164_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_f6f81a9667b8082c9ec224230c084c76.jpg

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov will have a busy schedule in New York. The Russian Foreign Minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings and will participate in a range of multilateral consultations including BRICS, G20, CSTO ministerial meetings and the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter meeting. A traditional meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also planned.The Russian Foreign Minister will also meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th annual session of the UN General Assembly at noon local time on Wednesday, according to Rubio’s schedule.Lavrov will address the UNGA on Saturday.The anniversary session will include the election of the new UN Secretary-General. The term of current Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expires at the end of 2026. The 80th session of the UN General Assembly opened on September 9.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/us-calls-on-un-security-council-russia-ukraine-to-do-everything-to-end-conflict---rubio-1122843605.html

new york

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov has arrived in new york to take part in the 80th annual session of the un general assembly (unga) as the head of the russian delegation.