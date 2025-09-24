https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/moldovas-decision-not-to-accredit-russia-elections-observers-politically-motivated---moscow-1122847967.html

Moldova's Decision Not to Accredit Russia Elections Observers Politically Motivated - Moscow

Moldova's Decision Not to Accredit Russia Elections Observers Politically Motivated - Moscow

Sputnik International

Chisinau's decision not to accredit Russian observers from the OSCE's ODIHR to the elections in Moldova is politically motivated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2025-09-24T16:51+0000

2025-09-24T16:51+0000

2025-09-24T16:51+0000

world

maria zakharova

moldova

russia

odihr

chisinau

moscow

journalists

elections

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104104/84/1041048405_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_86f819e8eb15ebfe1d82bcec2479638c.jpg

"It is obvious that the decision of the Moldovan authorities is politically motivated. The current government's fear of far-fetched threats of external 'meddling' in the electoral processes led to the use of completely anti-democratic methods," Zakharova said. Moscow calls on the ODIHR to document Moldova's violation of electoral commitments in its report and assess non-admission of observers from Russia to elections, the spokeswoman said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/nato-plays-intimidation-card-to-retain-grasp-on-moldova-ahead-of-elections--analyst-1122840906.html

moldova

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chisinau's decision, russian observers, osce's odihr, russian foreign ministry