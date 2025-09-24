International
Moldova's Decision Not to Accredit Russia Elections Observers Politically Motivated - Moscow
Chisinau's decision not to accredit Russian observers from the OSCE's ODIHR to the elections in Moldova is politically motivated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"It is obvious that the decision of the Moldovan authorities is politically motivated. The current government's fear of far-fetched threats of external 'meddling' in the electoral processes led to the use of completely anti-democratic methods," Zakharova said. Moscow calls on the ODIHR to document Moldova's violation of electoral commitments in its report and assess non-admission of observers from Russia to elections, the spokeswoman said.
Moldova's Decision Not to Accredit Russia Elections Observers Politically Motivated - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chisinau's decision not to accredit Russian observers from the OSCE's ODIHR to the elections in Moldova is politically motivated, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"It is obvious that the decision of the Moldovan authorities is politically motivated. The current government's fear of far-fetched threats of external 'meddling' in the electoral processes led to the use of completely anti-democratic methods," Zakharova said.
Moscow calls on the ODIHR to document Moldova's violation of electoral commitments in its report and assess non-admission of observers from Russia to elections, the spokeswoman said.
