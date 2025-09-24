https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/prospects-of-trade-and-economic-cooperation-between-russia-and-china-discussed-in-shanghai-1122844717.html
Prospects of Trade and Economic Cooperation Between Russia and China Discussed in Shanghai
A business dialogue titled "Moscow–Shanghai" was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, where the prospects for industrial and investment cooperation between Moscow and the People's Republic of China were discussed, according to the press service of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.
"China is a strategic partner for Moscow, and cooperation with it is of interest to the city at all levels: From the development of trade and economic relations to the localization of Chinese manufacturing enterprises in the capital. By the end of the first half of 2025, Moscow ranked first in Russia's total trade turnover with China, with non-resource non-energy exports from the capital to China increasing by more than 50%. Moscow not only supports industrial enterprises in the capital when entering the Chinese market, but also provides foreign investors with guarantees and financial support measures when localizing production in the city," said Olga Vidanova, deputy head of the Moscow Department of Investment and Industrial Policy.

Among the support tools Moscow offers to attract foreign investment are the provision of land plots with ready-made engineering infrastructure, tax preferences, and guaranteed demand mechanisms, including offset contracts. One of the flagship measures supporting high-tech enterprises is the localization of production in the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone.

During the business dialogue, Moscow companies presented solutions in high-tech industries. Chinese companies such as Dijin Digital Technology, a developer of digital twins and 3D technologies for metaverses, Fenglin Group, a biomedical cluster, Shanghai-based Linker Group, a supplier of solutions for the energy and chemical industries, GanGanGood, a digital platform that automates supply chains for industrial enterprises, and several companies from Shanghai and Qingdao working in biotechnology, energy, and aviation systems participated. All delegates expressed their readiness to collaborate with Moscow enterprises.
"Moscow has established itself as a reliable partner with a strong industrial and scientific base, modern infrastructure, and a high level of skilled professionals. Chinese companies have broad prospects for cooperation and localization. We are confident that joint high-tech projects will contribute to the deepening of mutual trust and further growth in trade turnover between our countries," said Zhou Zhaohui, head of the Science, Technology, Industry, and Information Department of the Pilot Zone for Regional Trade and Economic Cooperation between China and the SCO.
