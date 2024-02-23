https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/beijing-to-take-measures-to-protect-chinese-companies-from-uk-sanctions-1116932893.html

Beijing to Take Measures to Protect Chinese Companies From UK Sanctions

Beijing to Take Measures to Protect Chinese Companies From UK Sanctions

China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies against "unilateral" sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom over the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Friday

2024-02-23T06:44+0000

2024-02-23T06:44+0000

2024-02-23T06:44+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

beijing

chinese embassy

china

sanctions

western sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107977/31/1079773130_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e0074c26f68bc6df1564d7517142064.jpg

On Thursday, London sanctioned three Chinese companies over their alleged involvement in assisting Russia in the Ukraine conflict, the UK government said. The list of companies included Finder Technology LTD, JUHANG Aviation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Limited and Beijing Micropilot Flight Control Systems Co., LTD. Beijing has always been committed to an "objective and fair stance" on the Ukraine conflict and "actively contributed to the promotion of peace negotiations" and political settlement, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/russia-china-not-accepting-political-military-pressure-from-united-states-1116665674.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

beijing

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sanctions against china, us sanctions against china, uk sanctions against china, british sanctions against china, does china support ukraine, why does china support russia, russia and china allies