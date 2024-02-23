Beijing to Take Measures to Protect Chinese Companies From UK Sanctions
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantA supporter of Chinese President Xi Jinping carries a large British flag past the national flag of China outside Downing Street where he is meeting the British Prime Minister David Cameron in London, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2015
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies against "unilateral" sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom over the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Friday.
On Thursday, London sanctioned three Chinese companies over their alleged involvement in assisting Russia in the Ukraine conflict, the UK government said. The list of companies included Finder Technology LTD, JUHANG Aviation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Limited and Beijing Micropilot Flight Control Systems Co., LTD.
"China will undertake necessary measures and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. We warn the UK side that any actions that harm China's interests will be strongly rebuffed by China," the embassy said in a statement.
8 February, 12:59 GMT
Beijing has always been committed to an "objective and fair stance" on the Ukraine conflict and "actively contributed to the promotion of peace negotiations" and political settlement, the statement read.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has consistently said that Beijing does not take advantage of the Ukraine conflict to sell weapons to any party involved.