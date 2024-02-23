International
Beijing to Take Measures to Protect Chinese Companies From UK Sanctions
Beijing to Take Measures to Protect Chinese Companies From UK Sanctions
China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies against "unilateral" sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom over the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Friday
On Thursday, London sanctioned three Chinese companies over their alleged involvement in assisting Russia in the Ukraine conflict, the UK government said. The list of companies included Finder Technology LTD, JUHANG Aviation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Limited and Beijing Micropilot Flight Control Systems Co., LTD. Beijing has always been committed to an "objective and fair stance" on the Ukraine conflict and "actively contributed to the promotion of peace negotiations" and political settlement, the statement read.
Beijing to Take Measures to Protect Chinese Companies From UK Sanctions

06:44 GMT 23.02.2024
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will take necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies against "unilateral" sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom over the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Friday.
On Thursday, London sanctioned three Chinese companies over their alleged involvement in assisting Russia in the Ukraine conflict, the UK government said. The list of companies included Finder Technology LTD, JUHANG Aviation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Limited and Beijing Micropilot Flight Control Systems Co., LTD.

"China will undertake necessary measures and resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. We warn the UK side that any actions that harm China's interests will be strongly rebuffed by China," the embassy said in a statement.

Beijing has always been committed to an "objective and fair stance" on the Ukraine conflict and "actively contributed to the promotion of peace negotiations" and political settlement, the statement read.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has consistently said that Beijing does not take advantage of the Ukraine conflict to sell weapons to any party involved.

