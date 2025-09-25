Danish Police Says Drones Observed by Airports in Esbjerg, Sonderborg, Skrydstrup -Reports
03:19 GMT 25.09.2025 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 25.09.2025)
Danish police say drones have been observed by airports in the towns of Esbjerg, Sonderborg, and Skrydstrup, Reuters reported.
It said the reports are being verified.
Earlier, the Flightradar24 service reported that the airport in the Danish city of Aalborg was closed due to "drones in the airspace," adding that three inbound flights were diverted to other airports.
According to police, there was no danger to passengers at Aalborg airport or residents in the area, Reuters reported, citing police as saying the drones left the airport area some three hours later.
The report also said the closure of the airport affected the Danish Armed Forces as it is used as a military base.