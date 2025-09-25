https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/russia-ready-to-participate-in-process-of-general-renunciation-of-biological-weapons---kremlin-1122850953.html

Russia Ready to Participate in Process of General Renunciation of Biological Weapons - Kremlin

The initiative to ban countries from developing biological weapons put forward by US President Donald Trump is brilliant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

During his address to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Trump called on all countries to join the United States in ending the development of biological weapons. Russia is ready to participate in the process of general renunciation of biological weapons, the official said, adding that this process must be formalized.

