https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/russia-ready-to-participate-in-process-of-general-renunciation-of-biological-weapons---kremlin-1122850953.html
Russia Ready to Participate in Process of General Renunciation of Biological Weapons - Kremlin
Russia Ready to Participate in Process of General Renunciation of Biological Weapons - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The initiative to ban countries from developing biological weapons put forward by US President Donald Trump is brilliant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2025-09-25T09:27+0000
2025-09-25T09:27+0000
2025-09-25T09:27+0000
world
russia
moscow
un general assembly
donald trump
dmitry peskov
biological
biological weapon
biological weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_bb46035158c287f1aba763acbb7dce6b.jpg
During his address to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Trump called on all countries to join the United States in ending the development of biological weapons. Russia is ready to participate in the process of general renunciation of biological weapons, the official said, adding that this process must be formalized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russia-ready-to-comply-with-start-restrictions-if-us-shows-mirror-actions---kremlin-1122839827.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_3207d0622ac5b3b741e71eab225daf4e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
general renunciation of biological weapons, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, developing biological weapons
general renunciation of biological weapons, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, developing biological weapons
Russia Ready to Participate in Process of General Renunciation of Biological Weapons - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The initiative to ban countries from developing biological weapons put forward by US President Donald Trump is brilliant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
During his address to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Trump called on all countries to join the United States in ending the development of biological weapons
.
"The initiative itself is brilliant, and, of course, Moscow supports it," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is ready to participate in the process of general renunciation of biological weapons, the official said, adding that this process must be formalized.