International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/russia-ready-to-participate-in-process-of-general-renunciation-of-biological-weapons---kremlin-1122850953.html
Russia Ready to Participate in Process of General Renunciation of Biological Weapons - Kremlin
Russia Ready to Participate in Process of General Renunciation of Biological Weapons - Kremlin
Sputnik International
The initiative to ban countries from developing biological weapons put forward by US President Donald Trump is brilliant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2025-09-25T09:27+0000
2025-09-25T09:27+0000
world
russia
moscow
un general assembly
donald trump
dmitry peskov
biological
biological weapon
biological weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:107:1024:683_1920x0_80_0_0_bb46035158c287f1aba763acbb7dce6b.jpg
During his address to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Trump called on all countries to join the United States in ending the development of biological weapons. Russia is ready to participate in the process of general renunciation of biological weapons, the official said, adding that this process must be formalized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/russia-ready-to-comply-with-start-restrictions-if-us-shows-mirror-actions---kremlin-1122839827.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107718/19/1077181976_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_3207d0622ac5b3b741e71eab225daf4e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
general renunciation of biological weapons, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, developing biological weapons
general renunciation of biological weapons, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov, developing biological weapons

Russia Ready to Participate in Process of General Renunciation of Biological Weapons - Kremlin

09:27 GMT 25.09.2025
CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / BIOHAZARDBIOHAZARD
BIOHAZARD - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2025
CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / BIOHAZARD
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The initiative to ban countries from developing biological weapons put forward by US President Donald Trump is brilliant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
During his address to the UN General Assembly earlier this week, Trump called on all countries to join the United States in ending the development of biological weapons.
"The initiative itself is brilliant, and, of course, Moscow supports it," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is ready to participate in the process of general renunciation of biological weapons, the official said, adding that this process must be formalized.
New Start, Russia and US - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2025
World
Russia Ready to Comply With START Restrictions If US Shows Mirror Actions - Kremlin
23 September, 10:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала