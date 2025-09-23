Russia Ready to Comply With START Restrictions If US Shows Mirror Actions - Kremlin

International
Russia is ready to comply with the quantitative restrictions under the New START Treaty within one year, but this requires the same position from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
world
dmitry peskov
russia
washington
kremlin
us
new start treaty
"We are ready to continue fulfilling quantitative restrictions during the year. This is what we will do, but for this, of course, we need a mirror position of the United States," Peskov told reporters. If Washington doesn't take a mirror position on the New START Treaty then measures will have to be taken, Peskov said, adding that the wording of the measures to continue the restrictions under the existing treaty are clear and there is no ambiguity. Russia has not previously communicated its proposals regarding the fate of New START Treaty to United States, Peskov explained.The topic of the New START was discussed in general during contacts between Russia and the United States, but not specifically, Dmitry Peskov said."The topic was generally raised during the contacts, in the sense that time is running out ... and we are truly on the threshold of a situation where we may be left without any bilateral documents regulating the area of ​​strategic stability and security," Peskov told reporters.The measure to continue restrictions under the New START will only be viable if the United States acts in a similar manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Additionally, the official said that it is practically impossible to agree on a new document before the current one expires, noting that the absence of such agreements is fraught with great dangers.Moscow has heard reports that US President Donald Trump himself will speak out about Russia's initiative on the New START treaty, Peskov said.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026. Currently the date of the next contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump remains unclear, Peskov added.International cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy will be discussed in one way or another during the World Atomic Week forum, Dmitry Peskov said.Moscow will be hosting the World Atomic Week from September 25-30 dedicated to the nuclear and related industries and timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry."The global atomic forum will take place on Thursday as part of the World Atomic Week international forum. Therefore, all issues related to international cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and peaceful use of nuclear energy will be raised in one way or another during this forum," Peskov told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin paying very special attention to the development of new regions of the country, Peskov said.Accusations against Russian military personnel have never been supported by reliable data, Kremlin spokesman said.When carrying out flights, Russia is guided by international rules and does not violate them, the spokesman added."Making unfounded accusations each time, frankly, leads to the fact that further such statements are no longer taken into account. Because each time we hear unfounded accusations from there. Perhaps a party that takes a serious, responsible position shouldn't make such unfounded accusations time and again," Peskov also said when asked about allegations of Russia's involvement in the drone incident at Copenhagen Airport.
10:38 GMT 23.09.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to comply with the quantitative restrictions under the New START Treaty within one year, but this requires the same position from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"We are ready to continue fulfilling quantitative restrictions during the year. This is what we will do, but for this, of course, we need a mirror position of the United States," Peskov told reporters.
If Washington doesn't take a mirror position on the New START Treaty then measures will have to be taken, Peskov said, adding that the wording of the measures to continue the restrictions under the existing treaty are clear and there is no ambiguity.
Russia has not previously communicated its proposals regarding the fate of New START Treaty to United States, Peskov explained.
The topic of the New START was discussed in general during contacts between Russia and the United States, but not specifically, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The topic was generally raised during the contacts, in the sense that time is running out ... and we are truly on the threshold of a situation where we may be left without any bilateral documents regulating the area of ​​strategic stability and security," Peskov told reporters.
The measure to continue restrictions under the New START will only be viable if the United States acts in a similar manner, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"This measure will only be viable if the United States follows suit. There is no ambiguity here, the wording is absolutely clear," Peskov told reporters, adding that for Russia to continue to implement quantitative restrictions under the treaty, the corresponding US position is needed.
Additionally, the official said that it is practically impossible to agree on a new document before the current one expires, noting that the absence of such agreements is fraught with great dangers.
Moscow has heard reports that US President Donald Trump himself will speak out about Russia's initiative on the New START treaty, Peskov said.
"We heard a statement yesterday from my colleague from the White House that President Trump himself will speak out on this issue," Peskov told reporters.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to continue to adhere to restrictions in accordance with the New START for one year after the agreement expires on February 5, 2026.
Currently the date of the next contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump remains unclear, Peskov added.
"So far, there is no clear understanding of the date of the next contact," Peskov told reporters.
International cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy will be discussed in one way or another during the World Atomic Week forum, Dmitry Peskov said.
Moscow will be hosting the World Atomic Week from September 25-30 dedicated to the nuclear and related industries and timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry.
"The global atomic forum will take place on Thursday as part of the World Atomic Week international forum. Therefore, all issues related to international cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and peaceful use of nuclear energy will be raised in one way or another during this forum," Peskov told reporters.
Russian President Vladimir Putin paying very special attention to the development of new regions of the country, Peskov said.
"The President traditionally gives priority attention to the development of new regions of Russia. This conversation will continue today. Of course, there are a lot of questions. The situation there is not easy," Peskov told reporters, speaking about the president's plans to meet with the head of the Lugansk (Luhansk) People's Republic (LPR), Leonid Pasechnik.
Accusations against Russian military personnel have never been supported by reliable data, Kremlin spokesman said.
"Any accusations against our military that some borders are being violated by aircraft have never been backed up by any reliable data or convincing arguments. Given the lack of such arguments, we, again, treat these statements accordingly," Peskov told reporters.
When carrying out flights, Russia is guided by international rules and does not violate them, the spokesman added.
"Making unfounded accusations each time, frankly, leads to the fact that further such statements are no longer taken into account. Because each time we hear unfounded accusations from there. Perhaps a party that takes a serious, responsible position shouldn't make such unfounded accusations time and again," Peskov also said when asked about allegations of Russia's involvement in the drone incident at Copenhagen Airport.
