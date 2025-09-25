https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/russian-forces-completing-liberation-of-kirovsk-settlement-in-donbass-1122851272.html

Russian Forces Completing Liberation of Kirovsk Settlement in Donbass

Russian Forces Completing Liberation of Kirovsk Settlement in Donbass

Battlegroup Zapad is completing the liberation of the Kirovsk settlement in the DPR and conducting a city cleanup, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Battlegroup Zapad has improved its tactical position. The liberation of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic is nearing completion, and Russian assault units are conducting a cleanup of the city," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a report.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 530 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 280 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 225 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.

