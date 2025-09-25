International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Completing Liberation of Kirovsk Settlement in Donbass
Russian Forces Completing Liberation of Kirovsk Settlement in Donbass
Battlegroup Zapad is completing the liberation of the Kirovsk settlement in the DPR and conducting a city cleanup, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Battlegroup Zapad has improved its tactical position. The liberation of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic is nearing completion, and Russian assault units are conducting a cleanup of the city," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a report.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 530 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 280 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 225 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
09:32 GMT 25.09.2025
Battlegroup Zapad is completing the liberation of the Kirovsk settlement in the DPR and conducting a city cleanup, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Battlegroup Zapad has improved its tactical position. The liberation of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic is nearing completion, and Russian assault units are conducting a cleanup of the city," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a report.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 530 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 530 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle, 11 pickup trucks, and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 280 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 225 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
"Two Yak-52 aircraft and ten A-22 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian air force were destroyed at a field airfield. As a result of the strike on a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, the enemy lost the launcher, combat control cabin, and AN/MPQ-65 radar of a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the statement read.
