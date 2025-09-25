https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/russian-forces-completing-liberation-of-kirovsk-settlement-in-donbass-1122851272.html
Russian Forces Completing Liberation of Kirovsk Settlement in Donbass
Russian Forces Completing Liberation of Kirovsk Settlement in Donbass
Sputnik International
Battlegroup Zapad is completing the liberation of the Kirovsk settlement in the DPR and conducting a city cleanup, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2025-09-25T09:32+0000
2025-09-25T09:32+0000
2025-09-25T09:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
donbass
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
dpr
donetsk
russian ministry of defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199716_0:170:3040:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_eab2196ca6a5f28acdb19bded01fa9bf.jpg
"Battlegroup Zapad has improved its tactical position. The liberation of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic is nearing completion, and Russian assault units are conducting a cleanup of the city," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a report.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 530 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 280 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 225 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russian-forces-liberate-kalinovskoye-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1122832076.html
donbass
russia
ukraine
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/11/1121199716_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b17a6becaca842882c568aee4d72214b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces, liberation of kirovsk settlement, russian defense ministry
russian forces, liberation of kirovsk settlement, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Completing Liberation of Kirovsk Settlement in Donbass
09:32 GMT 25.09.2025 (Updated: 09:44 GMT 25.09.2025)
Battlegroup Zapad is completing the liberation of the Kirovsk settlement in the DPR and conducting a city cleanup, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Battlegroup Zapad has improved its tactical position. The liberation of Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic is nearing completion, and Russian assault units are conducting a cleanup of the city," the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a report.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 530 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 530 servicepeople, an armored fighting vehicle, 11 pickup trucks, and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok
has eliminated up to 280 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 225 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 220 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
"Two Yak-52 aircraft and ten A-22 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian air force were destroyed at a field airfield. As a result of the strike on a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, the enemy lost the launcher, combat control cabin, and AN/MPQ-65 radar of a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system," the statement read.