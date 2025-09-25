https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/us-has-no-desire-to-hurt-iran-ready-to-negotiate-re-imposition-of-sanctions--witkoff-1122849134.html

US Has No Desire to Hurt Iran, Ready to Negotiate Re-Imposition of Sanctions – Witkoff

The United States seeks a lasting solution to the issue of Iran's nuclear program and aims to negotiate the recent move to reimpose sanctions, without any desire to harm the country, US special envoy Steven Witkoff said.

“We have no desire to hurt them [Iran]. I think we have a desire, however, to either realize a permanent solution and negotiate around snap backs [sanctions],” Witkoff told the 2025 Concordia Summit on Wednesday. On September 19, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution that would have extended sanctions relief for Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal. The vote followed the launch of a snapback mechanism by France, Germany and the UK on August 28, a procedure that triggered a 30-day period for reaching a diplomatic resolution before the possible reinstatement of UN sanctions. Iran's Supreme National Security Council responded on Saturday by suspending the country's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

