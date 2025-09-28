https://sputnikglobe.com/20250928/moldova-risks-romanian-scenario-elections-could-be-annulled-socialists-leader-says-1122881743.html
Moldova Risks ‘Romanian Scenario’: Elections Could Be Annulled, Socialists Leader Says
Moldova Risks ‘Romanian Scenario’: Elections Could Be Annulled, Socialists Leader Says
Sputnik International
Moldovan authorities are preparing to annul the results of Sunday's parliamentary elections as it happened in Romania, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the leader of the opposition Party of Socialists, said.
2025-09-28T10:36+0000
2025-09-28T10:36+0000
2025-09-28T10:38+0000
world
igor dodon
romania
moldova
party of socialists
transnistria
gagauzia
parliamentary elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1c/1122881583_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c8aa793d398c065885be7cee628aa9.jpg
Moldova Should Strengthen Ties With EU, Russia, CIS"Today, we have a chance to put an end to this. Based on the fact that the current authorities are considering the possibility of canceling the elections according to the Romanian scenario, I urge everyone to come out in front of parliament tomorrow at 12:00 [9:00 GMT] to defend our victory," Dodon said, adding that the opposition would not allow authorities to annul citizen's votes. In December 2024, the presidential elections in Romania were annulled after the first round.Opposition Accuses Ruling Party of BiasIrina Vlah, leader of the Heart of Moldova party and former head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, said on Sunday that the country’s authorities acted in the interests of the ruling party throughout the election campaign."Throughout the election campaign, all authorities fought the opposition, and all authorities became instruments that worked for the ruling party. In this regard, we seriously condemn the way the election campaign was organized ... The government used administrative resources in the fight against its citizens, and people were punished and fined over almost the entire election campaign," Vlah said.Moldova Should Strengthen Ties With EU, Russia, CISMoldova should strengthen cooperation with the European Union, Russia and the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Vasile Tarlev, the leader of the opposition Future of Moldova party and former prime minister, said.Tarlev, who co-leads the big-tent Patriotic Bloc, accused the government of plotting "a great falsification" at this Sunday's parliamentary elections after the electoral commission barred observers from Russia and the CIS from entering Moldova.The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. On August 5, a court in Chisinau sentenced Evghenia Gutul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, to seven years in prison with immediate enforcement of the sentence in the case of financing the Sor party banned in Moldova. Gutul called the verdict "political reprisals on orders from above" and said she would fight for the truth. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250923/eu-has-claws-in-moldova-in-stand-off-against-eurasian-bloc---analyst-1122843132.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/moldovas-decision-not-to-accredit-russia-elections-observers-politically-motivated---moscow-1122847967.html
romania
moldova
transnistria
gagauzia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1c/1122881583_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8333be325b276660a46503f745f7598.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
moldova elections annulment, igor dodon statement, moldovan opposition protest, moldova parliamentary elections, dodon party of socialists, moldova vote cancellation, romanian election scenario, moldova political crisis, annulled elections moldova, dodon calls protest
moldova elections annulment, igor dodon statement, moldovan opposition protest, moldova parliamentary elections, dodon party of socialists, moldova vote cancellation, romanian election scenario, moldova political crisis, annulled elections moldova, dodon calls protest
Moldova Risks ‘Romanian Scenario’: Elections Could Be Annulled, Socialists Leader Says
10:36 GMT 28.09.2025 (Updated: 10:38 GMT 28.09.2025)
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan authorities are preparing to annul the results of Sunday's parliamentary elections as it happened in Romania, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the leader of the opposition Party of Socialists, said.
Moldova Should Strengthen Ties With EU, Russia, CIS"Today, we have a chance to put an end to this. Based on the fact that the current authorities are considering the possibility of canceling the elections according to the Romanian scenario, I urge everyone to come out in front of parliament tomorrow at 12:00 [9:00 GMT] to defend our victory," Dodon said, adding that the opposition would not allow authorities to annul citizen's votes.
In December 2024, the presidential elections in Romania were annulled after the first round.
Opposition Accuses Ruling Party of Bias
Irina Vlah, leader of the Heart of Moldova party and former head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, said on Sunday that the country’s authorities acted in the interests of the ruling party throughout the election campaign.
"Throughout the election campaign, all authorities fought the opposition, and all authorities became instruments that worked for the ruling party. In this regard, we seriously condemn the way the election campaign was organized ... The government used administrative resources in the fight against its citizens, and people were punished and fined over almost the entire election campaign," Vlah said.
Moldova Should Strengthen Ties With EU, Russia, CIS
Moldova should strengthen cooperation with the European Union, Russia and the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Vasile Tarlev, the leader of the opposition Future of Moldova party and former prime minister, said.
"Moldova is unique in that it has a free trade agreement with the European Union and the CIS. Of course, we should develop cooperation with both the CIS and Russia, which have historically been our partners. We must act in our national interests," he told Sputnik.
Tarlev, who co-leads the big-tent Patriotic Bloc, accused the government of plotting "a great falsification" at this Sunday's parliamentary elections after the electoral commission barred observers from Russia and the CIS from entering Moldova.
"When the government does everything to prevent independent observers from entering the country, this send a clear signal: preparations for a great falsification are underway. The authorities are afraid of transparency and oversight, because they know that the people no longer trust them," Tarlev said.
The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. On August 5, a court in Chisinau sentenced Evghenia Gutul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, to seven years in prison with immediate enforcement of the sentence in the case of financing the Sor party banned in Moldova. Gutul called the verdict "political reprisals on orders from above" and said she would fight for the truth. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.