Moldova Risks ‘Romanian Scenario’: Elections Could Be Annulled, Socialists Leader Says

Moldova Risks ‘Romanian Scenario’: Elections Could Be Annulled, Socialists Leader Says

Moldovan authorities are preparing to annul the results of Sunday's parliamentary elections as it happened in Romania, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, the leader of the opposition Party of Socialists, said.

2025-09-28T10:36+0000

2025-09-28T10:36+0000

2025-09-28T10:38+0000

Moldova Should Strengthen Ties With EU, Russia, CIS"Today, we have a chance to put an end to this. Based on the fact that the current authorities are considering the possibility of canceling the elections according to the Romanian scenario, I urge everyone to come out in front of parliament tomorrow at 12:00 [9:00 GMT] to defend our victory," Dodon said, adding that the opposition would not allow authorities to annul citizen's votes. In December 2024, the presidential elections in Romania were annulled after the first round.Opposition Accuses Ruling Party of BiasIrina Vlah, leader of the Heart of Moldova party and former head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, said on Sunday that the country’s authorities acted in the interests of the ruling party throughout the election campaign."Throughout the election campaign, all authorities fought the opposition, and all authorities became instruments that worked for the ruling party. In this regard, we seriously condemn the way the election campaign was organized ... The government used administrative resources in the fight against its citizens, and people were punished and fined over almost the entire election campaign," Vlah said.Moldova Should Strengthen Ties With EU, Russia, CISMoldova should strengthen cooperation with the European Union, Russia and the post-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Vasile Tarlev, the leader of the opposition Future of Moldova party and former prime minister, said.Tarlev, who co-leads the big-tent Patriotic Bloc, accused the government of plotting "a great falsification" at this Sunday's parliamentary elections after the electoral commission barred observers from Russia and the CIS from entering Moldova.The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. On August 5, a court in Chisinau sentenced Evghenia Gutul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, to seven years in prison with immediate enforcement of the sentence in the case of financing the Sor party banned in Moldova. Gutul called the verdict "political reprisals on orders from above" and said she would fight for the truth. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.

