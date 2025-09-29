International
Moldovan Election Was a Complete Travesty - Analyst
Moldovan Election Was a Complete Travesty - Analyst
Moldova’s President Maia Sandu and the forces loyal to her actively meddled in the September 28 parliamentary election, attempting to influence the voting process both in Moldova and abroad, Egyptian political analyst Hani Al-Jamal tells Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/1d/1122887539_0:57:3072:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_c470d33588d878c3f439a784e118e6da.jpg
He also warns about the danger of “backroom deals” that do not take Moldova’s national interests into account, which may see Moldova being used as an instrument for exerting pressure on Russia’s strategic security and stability.The European Union’s policy towards Moldova is a clear violation of NATO’s promise not to expand eastward in the wake of the USSR’s dissolution, adds Al-Jamal.The entire election process in Moldova was marred by numerous violations such as the outright exclusion of opposition parties from the election or tampering with ballot boxes, observes Awad Salimiyah, international relations expert from Palestine.Despite all this meddling by the Moldovan government and the lack of neutral observers, the opposition was able to achieve impressive results and can now play a significant role in determining Moldova’s future.For example, Salimiyah suggests, the opposition could bring its grievances to the UN General Assembly or even to the UN Security Council, or resort to acts of civil disobedience.He warns, however, that if the Moldovan government insists on continuing its unpopular pro-Western policies, it may lead to a revolution, which in turn may prompt an intervention by the EU which seeks to turn Moldova into a bulwark against Russia.
17:04 GMT 29.09.2025
Moldova’s President Maia Sandu and the forces loyal to her actively meddled in the September 28 parliamentary election, attempting to influence the voting process both in Moldova and abroad, Egyptian political analyst Hani Al-Jamal tells Sputnik.
He also warns about the danger of “backroom deals” that do not take Moldova’s national interests into account, which may see Moldova being used as an instrument for exerting pressure on Russia’s strategic security and stability.
The European Union’s policy towards Moldova is a clear violation of NATO’s promise not to expand eastward in the wake of the USSR’s dissolution, adds Al-Jamal.
The entire election process in Moldova was marred by numerous violations such as the outright exclusion of opposition parties from the election or tampering with ballot boxes, observes Awad Salimiyah, international relations expert from Palestine.
Despite all this meddling by the Moldovan government and the lack of neutral observers, the opposition was able to achieve impressive results and can now play a significant role in determining Moldova’s future.
For example, Salimiyah suggests, the opposition could bring its grievances to the UN General Assembly or even to the UN Security Council, or resort to acts of civil disobedience.
He warns, however, that if the Moldovan government insists on continuing its unpopular pro-Western policies, it may lead to a revolution, which in turn may prompt an intervention by the EU which seeks to turn Moldova into a bulwark against Russia.
