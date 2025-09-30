https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/icc-seeks-to-replace-us-it-providers-amid-sanctions-threat-1122891314.html

The International Criminal Court (ICC) wants to replace its US IT service providers due to the threat of US sanctions against it and a potential subsequent blackout, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

On September 22, Reuters reported that the ICC staff had received salaries in advance for the period until the end of 2025 amid the risk of US sanctions against the court. The ICC fears that its work is at risk due to its dependence on US IT systems. Officials told employees that the court is negotiating to change US providers of its key infrastructure facilities in order to protect itself in the event of US sanctions, one of the sources told Financial Times. The ICC staff was told that over 90% of the court's processes rely on US IT systems, and especially on Microsoft, the report read. According to one of the sources, court staff have recently begun downloading and printing the necessary documents due to fears of losing access to them, the newspaper reported. In recent years, the ICC has issued arrest warrants for several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These decisions have been criticized. Some states, such as Hungary, decided to withdraw from the ICC, while US President Donald Trump signed the executive order on sanctions against the ICC for its actions against Washington and its allies, including Israel. The order states that the US will take significant measures against those "responsible for the ICC's transgressions." Some of the measures include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the US for ICC staff and their family members.

