EU Moves $4B From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine

EU Moves $4B From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine

The EU has transferred €4 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, with another €2 billion earmarked for UAV production.

2025-10-01

2025-10-01T10:31+0000

2025-10-01T11:04+0000

"The European Commission has disbursed the ninth tranche of its exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) loan to Ukraine, worth €4 billion, further reinforcing the EU's role as the largest donor since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, with overall support approaching €178 billion. Specifically, €2 billion of today's disbursement will be allocated for drones, in line with a mutual agreement between the EU and Ukraine," the statement said.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned earlier that countries and individuals involved in the illegal seizure of Russian property will face accountability. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned this move as theft, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hinted at retaliatory actions, including withholding assets held in Russia by Western nations. After the start of Russia’s special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia’s foreign currency reserves, totaling about €300 billion, with €200 billion held in European accounts, primarily by Belgium's Euroclear.

2025

