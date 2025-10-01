https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/eu-moves-4b-from-frozen-russian-assets-to-ukraine-1122893871.html
EU Moves $4B From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine
EU Moves $4B From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine
Sputnik International
The EU has transferred €4 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, with another €2 billion earmarked for UAV production.
2025-10-01T10:31+0000
2025-10-01T10:31+0000
2025-10-01T11:04+0000
world
russia
ukraine
dmitry peskov
european union (eu)
frozen assets
assets
uav
new uav
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/01/1122893938_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_38ad8f0efdfa395682e6acfc97c33f56.jpg
"The European Commission has disbursed the ninth tranche of its exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) loan to Ukraine, worth €4 billion, further reinforcing the EU's role as the largest donor since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, with overall support approaching €178 billion. Specifically, €2 billion of today's disbursement will be allocated for drones, in line with a mutual agreement between the EU and Ukraine," the statement said.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned earlier that countries and individuals involved in the illegal seizure of Russian property will face accountability. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned this move as theft, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hinted at retaliatory actions, including withholding assets held in Russia by Western nations. After the start of Russia’s special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia’s foreign currency reserves, totaling about €300 billion, with €200 billion held in European accounts, primarily by Belgium's Euroclear.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/russian-forces-disrupt-ukraines-uav-launch-operations-with-precision-iskander-strike-1122727362.html
russia
ukraine
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/01/1122893938_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ccd25b90d6fa908946b8cd428ba5feef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
frozen russian assets, russian assets, uav production
frozen russian assets, russian assets, uav production
EU Moves $4B From Frozen Russian Assets to Ukraine
10:31 GMT 01.10.2025 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 01.10.2025)
The EU has transferred €4 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, with another €2 billion earmarked for UAV production.
"The European Commission has disbursed the ninth tranche of its exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) loan to Ukraine, worth €4 billion, further reinforcing the EU's role as the largest donor
since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine, with overall support approaching €178 billion. Specifically, €2 billion of today's disbursement will be allocated for drones, in line with a mutual agreement between the EU and Ukraine," the statement said.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned earlier that countries and individuals involved in the illegal seizure of Russian property will face accountability.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned this move as theft, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hinted at retaliatory actions, including withholding assets
held in Russia by Western nations.
After the start of Russia’s special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia’s foreign currency reserves, totaling about €300 billion, with €200 billion held in European accounts, primarily by Belgium's Euroclear.