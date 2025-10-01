https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/putin-proposes-to-discuss-improving-information-security-to-members-of-security-council-1122894209.html

Putin Proposes to Discuss Improving Information Security to Members of Security Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Wednesday that the permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss issues of... 01.10.2025, Sputnik International

"We will discuss with you today some issues related to improving information security, certain aspects of the problem," Putin said at a meeting.The president holds operational meetings with the permanent members of the Security Council on average once a week. During these meetings, the most important issues across various areas of national security are discussed.

