Putin Proposes to Discuss Improving Information Security to Members of Security Council
Putin Proposes to Discuss Improving Information Security to Members of Security Council
01.10.2025
"We will discuss with you today some issues related to improving information security, certain aspects of the problem," Putin said at a meeting.The president holds operational meetings with the permanent members of the Security Council on average once a week. During these meetings, the most important issues across various areas of national security are discussed.
russia, vladimir putin, security council, russian security council, information
russia, vladimir putin, security council, russian security council, information

Putin Proposes to Discuss Improving Information Security to Members of Security Council

10:57 GMT 01.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Wednesday that the permanent members of the Russian Security Council to discuss issues of improving information security.
"We will discuss with you today some issues related to improving information security, certain aspects of the problem," Putin said at a meeting.
The president holds operational meetings with the permanent members of the Security Council on average once a week. During these meetings, the most important issues across various areas of national security are discussed.
