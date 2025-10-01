International
Putin's Valdai Speech: Anticipated Worldwide, Focused on a Polycentric World
Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Valdai discussion club plenary session will be substantive, and this address is traditionally anticipated around the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It's no exaggeration to say that this speech is eagerly anticipated around the world. And, as a rule, this speech is very substantive and is discussed and analyzed at length," Peskov told reporters. The Valdai conference will focus on a polycentric world, and much of Putin's speech will be in this vein, the spokesman added. Putin is expected to address participants of the Valdai plenary session on Thursday afternoon, the spokesman added. The XXII annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place in Russia's Sochi from September 29 to October 2. The conference brings together 140 participants from over 40 countries.
Putin's Valdai Speech: Anticipated Worldwide, Focused on a Polycentric World

11:01 GMT 01.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Valdai discussion club plenary session will be substantive, and this address is traditionally anticipated around the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"It's no exaggeration to say that this speech is eagerly anticipated around the world. And, as a rule, this speech is very substantive and is discussed and analyzed at length," Peskov told reporters.
The Valdai conference will focus on a polycentric world, and much of Putin's speech will be in this vein, the spokesman added.
"At the same time, the president always delivers conceptual speeches at Valdai, the essence of which is not subject to change due to short-term circumstances," Peskov said.
Putin is expected to address participants of the Valdai plenary session on Thursday afternoon, the spokesman added.
The XXII annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club is taking place in Russia's Sochi from September 29 to October 2. The conference brings together 140 participants from over 40 countries.
