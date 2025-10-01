International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate 19 New Settlements in September
Russian Forces Liberate 19 New Settlements in September
Russian armed forces have liberated 19 settlements in the special military operation zone in September, Sputnik calculated based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry.
The most settlements were liberated in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) — eight in each one. In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russian forces established control over the settlements of Novoselovka, Khorosheye, Sosnovka, Novopetrovskoye, Novonikolaevka, Kalinovskoye, and took control of the villages of Berezovoye, Stepovoye. In the DPR, over the past month, the Russian military took control of the settlements of Fedorovka, Markovo, Pereyezdnoye, Kirovsk, Seversk Maly, and the villages of Muravka, Maiskoye, Shandrigolovo. In addition, the Russian armed forces took control of the settlements of Olgovskoye and Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye Region and the village of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region. In September, the Russian military also completely drove the Ukrainian armed forces out of the Serebryanskoye forestry between the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic and the village of Serebryanka in the DPR. The liberation of the Serebryansky forestry allowed Russian troops to advance in the Krasny Liman direction, including entering the settlement of Yampol in the DPR.
russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, liberated 19 settlements
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces have liberated 19 settlements in the special military operation zone in September, Sputnik calculated based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry.
The most settlements were liberated in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) — eight in each one. In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russian forces established control over the settlements of Novoselovka, Khorosheye, Sosnovka, Novopetrovskoye, Novonikolaevka, Kalinovskoye, and took control of the villages of Berezovoye, Stepovoye.
In the DPR, over the past month, the Russian military took control of the settlements of Fedorovka, Markovo, Pereyezdnoye, Kirovsk, Seversk Maly, and the villages of Muravka, Maiskoye, Shandrigolovo.
In addition, the Russian armed forces took control of the settlements of Olgovskoye and Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye Region and the village of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region.
In September, the Russian military also completely drove the Ukrainian armed forces out of the Serebryanskoye forestry between the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic and the village of Serebryanka in the DPR. The liberation of the Serebryansky forestry allowed Russian troops to advance in the Krasny Liman direction, including entering the settlement of Yampol in the DPR.
