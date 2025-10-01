https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/russian-armed-liberate-19-new-settlements-in-september-1122892877.html

Russian Forces Liberate 19 New Settlements in September

Russian Forces Liberate 19 New Settlements in September

Sputnik International

Russian armed forces have liberated 19 settlements in the special military operation zone in September, Sputnik calculated based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

2025-10-01T08:53+0000

2025-10-01T08:53+0000

2025-10-01T08:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

dnepropetrovsk

russia

russian defense ministry

dpr

russian armed forces

ukraine

armed forces of ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120034933_0:97:3006:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_c15d9152427aff878a44fba0a306f15d.jpg

The most settlements were liberated in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) — eight in each one. In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russian forces established control over the settlements of Novoselovka, Khorosheye, Sosnovka, Novopetrovskoye, Novonikolaevka, Kalinovskoye, and took control of the villages of Berezovoye, Stepovoye. In the DPR, over the past month, the Russian military took control of the settlements of Fedorovka, Markovo, Pereyezdnoye, Kirovsk, Seversk Maly, and the villages of Muravka, Maiskoye, Shandrigolovo. In addition, the Russian armed forces took control of the settlements of Olgovskoye and Novoivanovka in the Zaporozhye Region and the village of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region. In September, the Russian military also completely drove the Ukrainian armed forces out of the Serebryanskoye forestry between the city of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People's Republic and the village of Serebryanka in the DPR. The liberation of the Serebryansky forestry allowed Russian troops to advance in the Krasny Liman direction, including entering the settlement of Yampol in the DPR.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250929/russian-forces-liberate-kirovsk-near-krasny-liman-1122887465.html

dnepropetrovsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, russian defense ministry, liberated 19 settlements