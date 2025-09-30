https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/russian-forces-liberate-seversk-maly-settlement-in-donbass-1122890007.html
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk Maly Settlement in Donbass
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk Maly Settlement in Donbass
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Yug took control of the settlement of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2025-09-30T09:49+0000
2025-09-30T09:49+0000
2025-09-30T09:49+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
donbass
seversk
russian armed forces
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1e/1120726675_0:180:3002:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_66a20ee653c0e20f4a482304cfb51a28.jpg
"Battlegroup Yug, through decisive action, liberated the village of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 320 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 245 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.The Russian armed forces also struck railway infrastructure facilities, storage and launch sites for Ukrainian drones, and deployment points for military personnel and mercenaries, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250925/russian-forces-liberate-over-4714-square-kilometers-in-2025-during-special-military-operation-1122858772.html
russia
donbass
seversk
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1e/1120726675_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d93cd8b9b8ab7623c4f95f80d91e86eb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces, battlegroup yug, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
russian forces, battlegroup yug, donetsk people's republic, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk Maly Settlement in Donbass
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Battlegroup Yug, through decisive action, liberated the village of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 540 servicepeople, four armored fighting vehicles, eight cars, and a self-propelled artillery unit," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 320 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 245 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug
.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
The Russian armed forces also struck railway infrastructure facilities, storage and launch sites for Ukrainian drones, and deployment points for military personnel and mercenaries, the ministry added.