Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Seversk Maly Settlement in Donbass
Russia's Battlegroup Yug took control of the settlement of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Battlegroup Yug, through decisive action, liberated the village of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 320 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 245 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.The Russian armed forces also struck railway infrastructure facilities, storage and launch sites for Ukrainian drones, and deployment points for military personnel and mercenaries, the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Yug liberated the settlement of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Battlegroup Yug, through decisive action, liberated the village of Seversk Maly in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 540 Ukrainian military personnel over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 540 servicepeople, four armored fighting vehicles, eight cars, and a self-propelled artillery unit," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 320 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 245 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in past day, the statement said.
The Russian armed forces also struck railway infrastructure facilities, storage and launch sites for Ukrainian drones, and deployment points for military personnel and mercenaries, the ministry added.
