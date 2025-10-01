https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/us-house-speaker-says-he-hopes-for-breakthrough-today-to-stop-shutdown-1122894690.html

US House Speaker Hopes for Breakthrough Today to Stop Shutdown

US House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed hope for a breakthrough later in the day on reaching an agreement on extended funding for the US government, which had shut down at midnight amid a standoff between the Democrats and the Republicans.

2025-10-01T14:19+0000

2025-10-01T14:19+0000

2025-10-01T14:30+0000

"I certainly hope so," Johnson told Fox Business when asked if he thinks a breakthrough on the federal funding extension is possible today. At the same time, Johnson stressed that the Democrats have no proposals to present to the Republicans right now, and there are no active negotiations on the funding bill between the two parties. According to Johnson, the US Senate is set to vote again on the House-passed continuous resolution as well as on the version of the bill introduced by US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The Trump administration seeks to minimize the harm from the government shutdown for the US citizens, Mike Johnson said.He added that the Democrats in the Congress have dragged the US into another "reckless" shutdown to satisfy their far left base.The 2024 fiscal year wrapped up on September 30, yet Congress has not been able to agree on a budget for the upcoming year. This deadlock stems from a heated standoff between the Republicans and the Democrats in the Senate, where the Republicans do not possess the needed majority. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated on Tuesday that around 750,000 federal employees may be furloughed daily, resulting in a total daily compensation cost of approximately $400 million.

