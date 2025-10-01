https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/wall-street-tiptoes-cautiously-into-october-amid-us-government-shutdown-1122894834.html
At 7:30 US Eastern Time (11:30 GMT) futures of the S&P 500 pointed 0.5% lower. That was an indication that when the market officially opens in two hours, the index of the top 500 US stocks could be lower too. The S&P 500 had ended September up 3.5% and the third quarter 9% higher. Futures of the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also slid 0.5%. On Tuesday, Nasdaq finished September up 5.6% and the third quarter 12% higher. Futures of the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.4%. The Dow gained 1.9% last month and 8% in the just-ended quarter. Last month’s phenomenon in stocks came after many on Wall Street were led to believe the Federal Reserve’s inaugural 25-basis point rate cut for 2025 — speculated for months and finally executed on September 17 — would open the floodgates to an extended period of monetary easing. The central bank has not concurred with that theory nor dismissed it. That did not stop the S&P, Nasdaq and Dow from hitting record highs multiple times in September. Now, however, market participants worry that the first US government shutdown since 2019 could cause the rally in stocks to skid, with everything from federal jobs to amenities for regular Americans and services for business being threatened.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Wall Street’s stock futures pointed lower Wednesday, ahead of the start of trading for the fourth quarter, on signs that a September bull run that paid little heed to anything else could be unnerved now by a US government shutdown.
At 7:30 US Eastern Time (11:30 GMT) futures of the S&P 500 pointed 0.5% lower.
That was an indication that when the market officially opens in two hours, the index of the top 500 US stocks could be lower too. The S&P 500 had ended September up 3.5% and the third quarter 9% higher.
Futures of the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also slid 0.5%. On Tuesday, Nasdaq finished September up 5.6% and the third quarter 12% higher.
Futures of the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.4%. The Dow gained 1.9% last month and 8% in the just-ended quarter.
A streak of record highs turned what typically used to be the market’s worst time of the year into a month of celebration in September. Conflicting with the current sentiment, the S&P 500 plunged 9.3% in September 2022.
Last month’s phenomenon in stocks came after many on Wall Street were led to believe the Federal Reserve’s inaugural 25-basis point rate cut for 2025 — speculated for months and finally executed on September 17 — would open the floodgates to an extended period of monetary easing.
The central bank has not concurred with that theory nor dismissed it. That did not stop the S&P, Nasdaq and Dow from hitting record highs multiple times in September.
Now, however, market participants worry that the first US government shutdown
since 2019 could cause the rally in stocks to skid, with everything from federal jobs to amenities for regular Americans and services for business being threatened.