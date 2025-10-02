https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/global-flotilla-of-resilience-says-13-ships-intercepted-by-israeli-military-1122897248.html

Global Flotilla of Resilience Says 13 Ships Intercepted by Israeli Military

The organizers of the Global Flotilla of Resilience, which aims to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, has said that the Israeli military intercepted 13 ships involved in the mission.

"We have 13 boats that have been confirmed to be intercepted at sea," a spokesperson for the organizers said on social media. The ships carried 190 individuals from the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the United States, according to the statement. Meanwhile, the organizers said that about 30 vessels remain on their mission. Al Jazeera reported Wednesday, citing flotilla sources, that the Israeli forces detained activists from vessels leading the Global Flotilla of Resilience, also known as Global Sumud Flotilla, including an Al Jazeera reporter. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that the Israeli navy intercepted several Global Sumud Flotilla vessels and is transferring their passengers to an Israeli port.

