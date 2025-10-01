https://sputnikglobe.com/20251001/any-plan-to-end-gaza-conflict-deserves-support---palestinian-politician-1122894473.html

Any Plan to End Gaza Conflict Deserves Support - Palestinian Politician

Sputnik International

Any plan or effort aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip should be welcomed, and it is important to change the international community's attitude toward the Palestinian issue, a member of the Palestinian national and central councils, Haitham Zaiter, told Sputnik.

"We welcome every sincere effort aimed at ending Israel's genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing for two years now, amid ongoing mass killings of civilians ... Our people in Gaza are showing heroic courage, sacrificing their lives every day and suffering as they resist the plans of the occupation," Zaiter said. At the moment, the priority is to end the war immediately, ensure safe and stable access to the Gaza Strip for humanitarian aid to rescue residents, strengthen their presence there, prevent all attempts to evict Palestinians, start the reconstruction process, and release Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, Zaiter said. Currently, there are more than 13,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, whereas before the start of the Israeli military operation, there were no more than 5,000, the politician added. The next step after the end of the war will be the restoration of Palestinian unity through the accession of all factions to the Palestine Liberation Organization and the adoption of its political program, recognized by the international community, which will lead to the creation of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and the return of refugees, while preserving the historical status of Muslim and Christian holy sites, the politician said. On Monday, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and "other groups" must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by Trump.

