International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/israels-response-to-hamas-attack-went-beyond-self-defense---italian-foreign-minister-1122897465.html
Israel's Response to Hamas Attack Went Beyond Self-Defense - Italian Foreign Minister
Israel's Response to Hamas Attack Went Beyond Self-Defense - Italian Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Israel's response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, went beyond self-defense, and Italy is ready to consider imposing new sanctions on Israeli authorities, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajanidis said on Thursday.
2025-10-02T08:28+0000
2025-10-02T08:28+0000
world
israel
italy
hamas
european commission
gaza strip
palestine-israel conflict
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121295413_0:8:3070:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_17227765be6c344e1c181e66061e6082.jpg
Italy has said from day one that Israel was under attack and has every right to defend itself, and asked Israel to stop violating humanitarian law and not to harm innocent and defenseless civilians, but these requests were ignored, the minister said. Rome reaffirms its support for sanctions against settlers, the minister said, adding that "the government is also ready to consider the possibility of introducing new European Commission trade sanctions against Israel with other countries, starting with Germany, understanding that this should not have consequences for Israel's multi-ethnic population." Commenting on the incident with Global Sumud Flotilla, the minister said that Israel had detained 22 Italian citizens who tried to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, noting that they are feeling well.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/israeli-navy-intercepts-several-global-sumud-flotilla-vessels---foreign-ministry-1122896441.html
israel
italy
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121295413_79:0:2810:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_56a71321eb607ad94c574fbab72b44fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas attack, israel's response, self-defense, israeli authorities, italian foreign minister and deputy prime minister antonio tajanidis
hamas attack, israel's response, self-defense, israeli authorities, italian foreign minister and deputy prime minister antonio tajanidis

Israel's Response to Hamas Attack Went Beyond Self-Defense - Italian Foreign Minister

08:28 GMT 02.10.2025
© AP Photo / Moti MilrodIsraeli soldiers walk in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2023, as part of an operation to round up hundreds of Palestinians across the northern Gaza Strip and truck some to an undisclosed location.
Israeli soldiers walk in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood on Dec. 8, 2023, as part of an operation to round up hundreds of Palestinians across the northern Gaza Strip and truck some to an undisclosed location. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2025
© AP Photo / Moti Milrod
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel's response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, went beyond self-defense, and Italy is ready to consider imposing new sanctions on Israeli authorities, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajanidis said on Thursday.
Italy has said from day one that Israel was under attack and has every right to defend itself, and asked Israel to stop violating humanitarian law and not to harm innocent and defenseless civilians, but these requests were ignored, the minister said.
"Gazans, who were used as hostages or human shields by terrorists, suffered greatly from Israeli military actions that went far beyond the right to self-defense," Tajanidis told Italian lawmakers.
Rome reaffirms its support for sanctions against settlers, the minister said, adding that "the government is also ready to consider the possibility of introducing new European Commission trade sanctions against Israel with other countries, starting with Germany, understanding that this should not have consequences for Israel's multi-ethnic population."
Commenting on the incident with Global Sumud Flotilla, the minister said that Israel had detained 22 Italian citizens who tried to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, noting that they are feeling well.
The Israeli navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2025
World
Israeli Navy Intercepts Several Global Sumud Flotilla Vessels - Foreign Ministry
03:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала