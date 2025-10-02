https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/israels-response-to-hamas-attack-went-beyond-self-defense---italian-foreign-minister-1122897465.html

Israel's Response to Hamas Attack Went Beyond Self-Defense - Italian Foreign Minister

Israel's response to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, went beyond self-defense, and Italy is ready to consider imposing new sanctions on Israeli authorities, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajanidis said on Thursday.

Italy has said from day one that Israel was under attack and has every right to defend itself, and asked Israel to stop violating humanitarian law and not to harm innocent and defenseless civilians, but these requests were ignored, the minister said. Rome reaffirms its support for sanctions against settlers, the minister said, adding that "the government is also ready to consider the possibility of introducing new European Commission trade sanctions against Israel with other countries, starting with Germany, understanding that this should not have consequences for Israel's multi-ethnic population." Commenting on the incident with Global Sumud Flotilla, the minister said that Israel had detained 22 Italian citizens who tried to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, noting that they are feeling well.

