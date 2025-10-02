https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/loan-to-ukraine-from-russian-frozen-assets-to-undermine-confidence-in-europe-1122896746.html

Loan to Ukraine From Russian Frozen Assets to Undermine Confidence in Europe

Providing Kiev with a loan secured by frozen Russian assets will undermine the confidence of foreign investors from the Global South in Europe and the euro in particular, Richard Sakwa, a UK political scientist and professor emeritus of political science at Kent University, said.

On Wednesday, European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that there was no consensus among EU leaders on granting Ukraine a "reparations loan" backed up by frozen Russian central bank assets, rather than by revenues generated from them. He added that von der Leyen's plan to use Russian assets is a "very complicated legal attempt to do an illegal action." Sakwa noted that large Western business assets remain in Russia, and their owners cannot withdraw them from the country. Sakwa said that a number of Western business representatives had tried to maintain normal relations with Russia, and expressed the opinion that confiscating their assets in response to the EU's actions would be a mistake. In mid-September, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed creating a new "reparations loan" to finance Ukraine's war effort by leveraging billions in frozen Russian sovereign assets held in European banks. Under the plan, Ukraine will repay the loan after Russia pays "reparations." On September 25, the Financial Times newspaper reported that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed that the EU provide Ukraine with an interest-free loan of around 140 billion euros ($164 billion) drawn from frozen Russian assets. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever criticized Merz's proposal on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, saying that an attempt to seize state assets would set a dangerous precedent not only for Belgium but for the EU as a whole. After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze almost half of Russian foreign currency reserves, totaling some 300 billion euros. About 200 billion euros is held in European accounts, mainly by Belgium's Euroclear, one of the world's largest clearing houses. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned the freezing of Russia's central bank money in Europe as theft. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow could respond by withholding assets held in Russia by Western countries.

