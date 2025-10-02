https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/preparations-for-putins-visit-to-india-underway---kremlin-1122899880.html

Preparations for Putin's Visit to India Underway - Kremlin

Preparations for Putin's Visit to India Underway - Kremlin

SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - Active preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, with substantive talks expected, Kremlin

"They will be in India. Indeed, we are preparing. It will happen before the New Year. Active preparations are underway, and we attach great importance to this. I believe our relations with India are special," Peskov told reporters.According to Peskov, very substantive talks are expected.

