https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/preparations-for-putins-visit-to-india-underway---kremlin-1122899880.html
Preparations for Putin's Visit to India Underway - Kremlin
Preparations for Putin's Visit to India Underway - Kremlin
Sputnik International
SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - Active preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, with substantive talks expected, Kremlin... 02.10.2025, Sputnik International
2025-10-02T15:28+0000
2025-10-02T15:28+0000
2025-10-02T15:28+0000
world
dmitry peskov
russia
kremlin
india
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120646523_0:273:3072:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_582773dfb3310e4dba624217f852ba2e.jpg
"They will be in India. Indeed, we are preparing. It will happen before the New Year. Active preparations are underway, and we attach great importance to this. I believe our relations with India are special," Peskov told reporters.According to Peskov, very substantive talks are expected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/superpower-triumph-trilateral-win-for-russia-india-china-1122704503.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/16/1120646523_127:0:2858:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5cc55f787cd4f6b55b2b9265c5dce111.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, russia, kremlin, india, vladimir putin
dmitry peskov, russia, kremlin, india, vladimir putin
Preparations for Putin's Visit to India Underway - Kremlin
SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - Active preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, with substantive talks expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"They will be in India
. Indeed, we are preparing. It will happen before the New Year. Active preparations are underway, and we attach great importance to this. I believe our relations with India are special," Peskov told reporters.
"We attach great importance to our relations with India; they have a special friendly and strategic character," Peskov added.
According to Peskov, very substantive talks are expected.