Preparations for Putin's Visit to India Underway - Kremlin
"They will be in India. Indeed, we are preparing. It will happen before the New Year. Active preparations are underway, and we attach great importance to this. I believe our relations with India are special," Peskov told reporters.According to Peskov, very substantive talks are expected.
Preparations for Putin's Visit to India Underway - Kremlin

15:28 GMT 02.10.2025
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a meeting on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan, Russia.
SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - Active preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, with substantive talks expected, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"They will be in India. Indeed, we are preparing. It will happen before the New Year. Active preparations are underway, and we attach great importance to this. I believe our relations with India are special," Peskov told reporters.
"We attach great importance to our relations with India; they have a special friendly and strategic character," Peskov added.
According to Peskov, very substantive talks are expected.
