Russia Will Have to Respond Appropriately to Possible Transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine
Moscow will respond "appropriately" if the US delivers Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The United States is constantly sharing intelligence data with Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.
"These are media reports. Although, as experience shows, they do not come out of nowhere. The United States is constantly sharing intelligence with Ukraine, online. This is not new," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the possible transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
It is obvious that there is an exchange of intelligence, or even a supply, and that all NATO and US infrastructures are involved in collecting and transmitting intelligence to the Ukrainian side, the spokesman said.
When asked how Russia would react to the possible transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine, the official said "appropriately."
The possible confiscation of Russian assets will not go unanswered by Russia, Peskov said.
"Everyone clearly must understand that this will not go unanswered. And, of course, Russia will respond by ensuring its interests in quantifiable terms and by ensuring that those involved in these illegal actions are held legally and otherwise accountable," Peskov told reporters.
Participants in the European debate on the possibility of confiscating Russian assets resemble a "gang," the spokesman added.
There has been no US reaction yet to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Kremlin spokesman said.
"They are actually in contact, but there has been no reaction yet. Because my colleague in Washington announced that [US President Donald] Trump would personally respond to this initiative ... But so far there has been no response from the American side on this matter," Peskov told reporters.
In general, there are channels for dialogue, and they are working, the official added.
Vladimir Putin will participate in the work of the G20 summit, Dmitry Peskov said.
"One way or another, he will participate in the G20. In any case, Russia's participation will be at the appropriate level and as active as possible. We are actively involved in all aspects of the G20's work," Peskov told reporters.
The next meeting of the G20 heads of state is scheduled to take place on November 21-22 in South Africa.
