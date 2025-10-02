https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russia-will-have-to-respond-appropriately-to-possible-transfer-of-tomahawks-to-ukraine-1122898869.html

Russia Will Have to Respond Appropriately to Possible Transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine

Russia Will Have to Respond Appropriately to Possible Transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine

Moscow will respond "appropriately" if the US delivers Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The United States is constantly sharing intelligence data with Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.It is obvious that there is an exchange of intelligence, or even a supply, and that all NATO and US infrastructures are involved in collecting and transmitting intelligence to the Ukrainian side, the spokesman said.When asked how Russia would react to the possible transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine, the official said "appropriately."The possible confiscation of Russian assets will not go unanswered by Russia, Peskov said.Participants in the European debate on the possibility of confiscating Russian assets resemble a "gang," the spokesman added.There has been no US reaction yet to Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Kremlin spokesman said.In general, there are channels for dialogue, and they are working, the official added.Vladimir Putin will participate in the work of the G20 summit, Dmitry Peskov said.The next meeting of the G20 heads of state is scheduled to take place on November 21-22 in South Africa.

