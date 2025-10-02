https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russia-is-doing-everything-possible-to-reunite-children-with-parents-amid-ukraine-crisis---mfa-spox-1122897838.html
Russia is Doing Everything Possible to Reunite Children With Parents Amid Ukraine Crisis - MFA Spox
Russia is doing everything possible to reunite children with their parents in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Russia is doing everything possible to return children separated by the conflict to their families. This family reunification mechanism has long been established and is working successfully. Zelensky cannot be unaware of this, as Russian authorized representatives are in direct contact with the Ukrainian side on this issue," Zakharova told reporters. Ukraine is not searching for children, the spokeswoman said, adding that Zelensky is playing "children's card."
"Russia is doing everything possible to return children separated by the conflict to their families. This family reunification mechanism has long been established and is working successfully. Zelensky
cannot be unaware of this, as Russian authorized representatives are in direct contact with the Ukrainian side on this issue," Zakharova told reporters.
Ukraine is not searching for children, the spokeswoman said, adding that Zelensky is playing "children's card."