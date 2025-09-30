https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/lavrov-on-us-statements-on-tomahawks-this-is-result-of-european-pressure-on-us-1122890195.html
Lavrov on US Statements on Tomahawks: This is Result of European Pressure on US
Statements about possible Tomahawk missile deliveries to Kiev are prompted by pressure on Washington from European countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"I think this is primarily the result of European pressure on Washington, and Washington wants to show that they take their allies' opinions into account. I don't think we're dealing with a final decision yet. The Americans aren't supplying Tomahawks to everyone," Lavrov told reporters following the XXII meeting of the Valdai International discussion club.On Sunday, US presidential special envoy Keith Kellogg said that US President Donald Trump had not made a decision on the possible transfer of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. US Vice President JD Vance, in turn, said that Washington is considering Kiev's request to obtain Tomahawks. Moldovan Elections FraudulentRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Moldovan elections are fraudulent and it is amazing how votes can be so openly manipulated with.On Sunday, Moldova held snap parliamentary elections, electing lawmakers for a four-year term. The turnout in the elections exceeded 52%, and they were recognized as having taken place. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Moldova said after processing 100% of the protocols from the polling stations that the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity has secured 50.2% of the vote, while the opposition received 49.8% of the vote.Putin Will Attend Valdai Discussion Club on October 2Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Valdai Discussion Club on October 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Russia Unaware of Details of Trump's Gaza Plan, Only Saw Its PointsRussia does not know the details of US President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip, but has only seen its points, Sergey Lavrov said.It will be possible to determine the position on Trump's Gaza plan after opinion of all countries in the region becomes known, the minister said.Russia was not invited to join the international force to ensure security in the Gaza Strip, Lavrov said.On Monday, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza conflict. The proposal calls, among other things, for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages within 72 hours. The plan also stipulates that Hamas and "other groups" must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, both directly and indirectly. The enclave will be governed by a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international body headed by Trump.
