Ukraine's Flamingo Cruise Missile: From Flashy Wunderwaffe to Flop

Touted as a deadly strategic ‘gamechanger’ when it was first unveiled in August, the Flamingo has not only failed to live up to expectations, but threatens to become Ukraine’s next extinct weapons platform.

SpecificationsBig Threats, Small PayoffThat hasn’t happened. Instead, it was reported in September that Russia targeted Flamingo production facilities in western Ukraine. More recently, Knutov says, Iskander missiles and Geran drones reportedly attacked a column of trailers thought to be bringing missiles to a launch site.Mass Launches? UnlikelyThat would require a large number of launchers and their positioning near the front, Knutov says. But Russia’s military spy satellites keep track of everything, making strikes on concentrations of heavy equipment thought to be linked to long-range missile activity all but inevitable.Knutov expects Flamingo’s production sites to be found and destroyed, just as happened previously with the OTRK Sapsan. Facing constant strikes and possessing air defenses that can’t cope with Russian aerial incursions, Ukraine even tried to create defense factories underground, but even these proved untenable.

