International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/germanys-afd-accuses-merz-government-of-dividing-country-1122907494.html
Germany's AfD Accuses Merz Government of Dividing Country
Germany's AfD Accuses Merz Government of Dividing Country
Sputnik International
The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said on Friday that the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is dividing the country.
2025-10-03T14:44+0000
2025-10-03T14:44+0000
world
europe
friedrich merz
germany
east germany
christian democratic union (cdu)
christian social union (csu)
alternative for germany (afd)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/85/1078298516_0:54:3104:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_24b20bf5b2d74837b53c3c78eeb4fadf.jpg
October 3 marks the 35th anniversary of the reunification of West and East Germany. The CDU/CSU coalition, part of Germany's ruling government, follows a "firewall" policy of boycotting AfD initiatives and refusing any cooperation. On October 3, 1990, the official reunification of Germany took place, dissolving the GDR (East Germany) and West Berlin as separate entities. By the Moscow Treaty signed in September 1990, a united Germany gained full sovereignty in domestic and foreign affairs.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/germanys-embattled-army-a-laughingstock--ex-afd-politician-1122742271.html
germany
east germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107829/85/1078298516_296:0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_376e8489daa3574f44586de4cafd666c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany's afd, merz government, government of german chancellor friedrich merz
germany's afd, merz government, government of german chancellor friedrich merz

Germany's AfD Accuses Merz Government of Dividing Country

14:44 GMT 03.10.2025
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberFriedrich Merz delivers his speech when running for chairman at the party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018
Friedrich Merz delivers his speech when running for chairman at the party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2025
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said on Friday that the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is dividing the country.
October 3 marks the 35th anniversary of the reunification of West and East Germany.
"Today, the CDU government under Chancellor Merz is splitting the country with its policy. It creates divisions and builds barriers, excluding millions of citizens and voters simply because, from their point of view, they have the wrong opinion or vote for the wrong party. Instead of creating prosperous environment, recent policies have sparked multiple crises and pushed the nation to the brink of collapse," the AFD said on X on the occasion of German Unity Day.
The CDU/CSU coalition, part of Germany's ruling government, follows a "firewall" policy of boycotting AfD initiatives and refusing any cooperation.
On October 3, 1990, the official reunification of Germany took place, dissolving the GDR (East Germany) and West Berlin as separate entities. By the Moscow Treaty signed in September 1990, a united Germany gained full sovereignty in domestic and foreign affairs.
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2025
World
Germany’s Embattled Army a ‘Laughingstock’ – Ex-AfD Politician
7 September, 06:57 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала