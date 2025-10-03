https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/germanys-afd-accuses-merz-government-of-dividing-country-1122907494.html
Germany's AfD Accuses Merz Government of Dividing Country
The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said on Friday that the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is dividing the country.
October 3 marks the 35th anniversary of the reunification of West and East Germany. The CDU/CSU coalition, part of Germany's ruling government, follows a "firewall" policy of boycotting AfD initiatives and refusing any cooperation. On October 3, 1990, the official reunification of Germany took place, dissolving the GDR (East Germany) and West Berlin as separate entities. By the Moscow Treaty signed in September 1990, a united Germany gained full sovereignty in domestic and foreign affairs.
"Today, the CDU government under Chancellor Merz is splitting the country with its policy. It creates divisions and builds barriers, excluding millions of citizens and voters simply because, from their point of view, they have the wrong opinion or vote for the wrong party. Instead of creating prosperous environment, recent policies have sparked multiple crises and pushed the nation to the brink of collapse," the AFD said on X on the occasion of German Unity Day.
