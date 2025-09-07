https://sputnikglobe.com/20250907/germanys-embattled-army-a-laughingstock--ex-afd-politician-1122742271.html
Germany’s Embattled Army a ‘Laughingstock’ – Ex-AfD Politician
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned at the recent Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity would be legitimate targets for the Russian military if deployed to Ukraine.
Germany’s Embattled Army a ‘Laughingstock’ – Ex-AfD Politician
The German armed forces lack equipment, personnel and "everything" in general, with stocks depleted by military deliveries to Ukraine, the parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Eva Hoegl, admitted last year when presenting the annual report on the state of the German military.
The army, whose budget has been shrinking year after year, can no longer provide proper training or prepare its personnel, she underscored.
“At this point, it’s more of a danger to itself during drills than to any external enemy,” Petersen said.
According to her, Germany’s current military readiness is “laughable” to any potential adversary.
She argued that sweeping reforms are urgently needed if Germany wants to have any real shot at safeguarding its own sovereignty.
Germany’s military is running on fumes, Bundestag defense commissioner Eva Hoegl said when presenting her annual report in 2024, admitting that it was short on just about everything.
"Unfortunately, I have to admit that the Bundeswehr still has too little of everything. There is a shortage of ammunition, spare parts and radio equipment. There are not enough tanks, ships and aircraft
," Hoegl said.
At the same time, Hoegl praised Berlin’s “outstanding” support for Ukraine.
Currently, the so-called Coalition of the Willing, involving Germany, has been thrashing out details of security arrangements for Ukraine, presupposing deploying a ‘reassurance force.’
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned
at the recent Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity would be legitimate targets for the Russian military if deployed to Ukraine.