Germany's Embattled Army a 'Laughingstock' – Ex-AfD Politician

Germany’s Embattled Army a ‘Laughingstock’ – Ex-AfD Politician

Germany can’t even defend itself right now, let alone offer the Ukraine regime a model of security guarantees, Olga Petersen, a former Hamburg parliament member with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik.

Germany can’t even defend itself right now, let alone offer the Ukraine regime a model of security guarantees, Olga Petersen, a former Hamburg parliament member with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik. The army, whose budget has been shrinking year after year, can no longer provide proper training or prepare its personnel, she underscored.According to her, Germany’s current military readiness is “laughable” to any potential adversary. She argued that sweeping reforms are urgently needed if Germany wants to have any real shot at safeguarding its own sovereignty. Germany’s military is running on fumes, Bundestag defense commissioner Eva Hoegl said when presenting her annual report in 2024, admitting that it was short on just about everything. "Unfortunately, I have to admit that the Bundeswehr still has too little of everything. There is a shortage of ammunition, spare parts and radio equipment. There are not enough tanks, ships and aircraft," Hoegl said.At the same time, Hoegl praised Berlin’s “outstanding” support for Ukraine.Currently, the so-called Coalition of the Willing, involving Germany, has been thrashing out details of security arrangements for Ukraine, presupposing deploying a ‘reassurance force.’Russian President Vladimir Putin warned at the recent Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity would be legitimate targets for the Russian military if deployed to Ukraine.

