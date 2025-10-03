International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/over-27000-civilians-fall-victim-to-ukraines-crimes-7200-killed-1122905607.html
Over 27,000 Civilians Fall Victim to Ukraine's Crimes, 7,200 Killed
Over 27,000 Civilians Fall Victim to Ukraine's Crimes, 7,200 Killed
Sputnik International
More than 27,000 Ukrainian civilians have been victims of Kiev's crimes since 2014, with 7,200 of them killed, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.
2025-10-03T09:16+0000
2025-10-03T09:16+0000
world
ukraine
kiev
russian investigative committee
crime
victims
civilians
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg
"Since 2014, 8,167 criminal cases on crimes of the Kiev regime have been initiated. According to the investigation, 27,000 civilians have suffered as a result of Ukrainian aggression, of whom 7,240 were killed, including 225 minors," the statement read. Guilty verdicts have been issued against 674 people, the investigative committee added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/fsb-foils-new-attempt-by-ukrainian-intelligence-to-detonate-bomb-in-car-on-crimean-bridge-1122640224.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4da6b4730e57950b9187dae3ebe2e6c7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
civilians fall victim, ukrainian civilians, russian investigative committee
civilians fall victim, ukrainian civilians, russian investigative committee

Over 27,000 Civilians Fall Victim to Ukraine's Crimes, 7,200 Killed

09:16 GMT 03.10.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Kataev / Go to the mediabankA vehicle of the Russian Investigative Committee (File)
A vehicle of the Russian Investigative Committee (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2025
© Sputnik / Igor Kataev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 27,000 Ukrainian civilians have been victims of Kiev's crimes since 2014, with 7,200 of them killed, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.
"Since 2014, 8,167 criminal cases on crimes of the Kiev regime have been initiated. According to the investigation, 27,000 civilians have suffered as a result of Ukrainian aggression, of whom 7,240 were killed, including 225 minors," the statement read.
Guilty verdicts have been issued against 674 people, the investigative committee added.
FSB Special Forces in Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
FSB Foils New Ukrainian Plot to Detonate Car Bomb on Crimean Bridge
18 August, 06:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала