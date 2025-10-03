https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/over-27000-civilians-fall-victim-to-ukraines-crimes-7200-killed-1122905607.html
Over 27,000 Civilians Fall Victim to Ukraine's Crimes, 7,200 Killed
More than 27,000 Ukrainian civilians have been victims of Kiev's crimes since 2014, with 7,200 of them killed, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.
"Since 2014, 8,167 criminal cases on crimes of the Kiev regime have been initiated. According to the investigation, 27,000 civilians have suffered as a result of Ukrainian aggression, of whom 7,240 were killed, including 225 minors," the statement read. Guilty verdicts have been issued against 674 people, the investigative committee added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 27,000 Ukrainian civilians have been victims of Kiev's crimes since 2014, with 7,200 of them killed, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.
"Since 2014, 8,167 criminal cases on crimes of the Kiev regime have been initiated. According to the investigation, 27,000 civilians have suffered as a result of Ukrainian aggression
, of whom 7,240 were killed, including 225 minors," the statement read.
Guilty verdicts have been issued against 674 people, the investigative committee added.