https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/over-27000-civilians-fall-victim-to-ukraines-crimes-7200-killed-1122905607.html

Over 27,000 Civilians Fall Victim to Ukraine's Crimes, 7,200 Killed

Over 27,000 Civilians Fall Victim to Ukraine's Crimes, 7,200 Killed

Sputnik International

More than 27,000 Ukrainian civilians have been victims of Kiev's crimes since 2014, with 7,200 of them killed, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

2025-10-03T09:16+0000

2025-10-03T09:16+0000

2025-10-03T09:16+0000

world

ukraine

kiev

russian investigative committee

crime

victims

civilians

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107714/08/1077140885_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_d008469d14dbf688a05d11b84aa10d02.jpg

"Since 2014, 8,167 criminal cases on crimes of the Kiev regime have been initiated. According to the investigation, 27,000 civilians have suffered as a result of Ukrainian aggression, of whom 7,240 were killed, including 225 minors," the statement read. Guilty verdicts have been issued against 674 people, the investigative committee added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250818/fsb-foils-new-attempt-by-ukrainian-intelligence-to-detonate-bomb-in-car-on-crimean-bridge-1122640224.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

civilians fall victim, ukrainian civilians, russian investigative committee