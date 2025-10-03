https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/putins-valdai-speech-debunks-nato-narrative-sends-message-to-global-south-1122905377.html

Putin’s Valdai Speech Debunks NATO Narrative, Sends ‘Message to Global South’

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at a Valdai Discussion Club session in Sochi can be seen as his message to Russian’s partners, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik.

Russia continues to advance all along the frontline, which shatters Donald Trump’s “paper tiger” claims, ex-CIA agent Larry Johnson told Sputnik.Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Russian Army continues its offensive and is inflicting heavy casualties on Ukrainian troops. “If we are fighting with the entire NATO bloc, we are moving, advancing, and we feel confident, and we are a ‘paper tiger,’ then what is NATO itself?” the Russian president underscored.Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote that he believes Russia is fighting in Ukraine aimlessly and described Russia as a "paper tiger." He later stated that he does not intend to use the term "paper tiger" going forward.Johnson said that during the speech, Putin “continued to emphasize trying to resolve things [regarding the Ukraine conflict] through negotiations.”The speech was Putin’s message for the Global South and Russia's partners “so they could see that he's not panicked, he’s not evidencing any kind of fear, and he continues to present himself with a very deliberative logic,” according to the ex-CIA intelligence officer.Putin dismissed allegations that Russia plans to attack the EU or NATO, underlining that politicians who promote this are either “grossly incompetent” or “crooked” and lying to their citizens. He also underscored that mending relations with the US remains one of Russia’s national interests.

