https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/putins-valdai-speech-debunks-nato-narrative-sends-message-to-global-south-1122905377.html
Putin’s Valdai Speech Debunks NATO Narrative, Sends ‘Message to Global South’
Putin’s Valdai Speech Debunks NATO Narrative, Sends ‘Message to Global South’
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech at a Valdai Discussion Club session in Sochi can be seen as his message to Russian’s partners, Larry Johnson, retired CIA intelligence officer and State Department official, told Sputnik.
2025-10-03T09:58+0000
2025-10-03T09:58+0000
2025-10-03T10:12+0000
russia
us
vladimir putin
valdai discussion club
speech
message
dialogue
attempts
analysis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/03/1122906482_48:0:782:413_1920x0_80_0_0_ebb8487b6f378f6bb78b7e557b7e545a.png
Russia continues to advance all along the frontline, which shatters Donald Trump’s “paper tiger” claims, ex-CIA agent Larry Johnson told Sputnik.Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Russian Army continues its offensive and is inflicting heavy casualties on Ukrainian troops. “If we are fighting with the entire NATO bloc, we are moving, advancing, and we feel confident, and we are a ‘paper tiger,’ then what is NATO itself?” the Russian president underscored.Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote that he believes Russia is fighting in Ukraine aimlessly and described Russia as a "paper tiger." He later stated that he does not intend to use the term "paper tiger" going forward.Johnson said that during the speech, Putin “continued to emphasize trying to resolve things [regarding the Ukraine conflict] through negotiations.”The speech was Putin’s message for the Global South and Russia's partners “so they could see that he's not panicked, he’s not evidencing any kind of fear, and he continues to present himself with a very deliberative logic,” according to the ex-CIA intelligence officer.Putin dismissed allegations that Russia plans to attack the EU or NATO, underlining that politicians who promote this are either “grossly incompetent” or “crooked” and lying to their citizens. He also underscored that mending relations with the US remains one of Russia’s national interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/europe-responsible-for-ukraine-conflict-and-crimes--scott-ritter-1122903075.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/putins-valdai-speech-clear-and-logical-push-for-a-new-polycentric-world-order-1122902277.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/03/1122906482_140:0:691:413_1920x0_80_0_0_1b621f61967dc017eff3bdf0b3a92a72.png
Larry Johnson, ex-CIA intelligence officer
Sputnik International
Larry Johnson, ex-CIA intelligence officer
2025-10-03T09:58+0000
true
PT1M01S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin’s speech at a valdai discussion club session, ukraine conflict, russia-us relations, russian president
russian president vladimir putin’s speech at a valdai discussion club session, ukraine conflict, russia-us relations, russian president
Putin’s Valdai Speech Debunks NATO Narrative, Sends ‘Message to Global South’
09:58 GMT 03.10.2025 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 03.10.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at the plenary session of the 22nd Valdai Discussion Club meeting, touching upon a range of pressing global issues.
Russia continues to advance all along the frontline, which shatters Donald Trump’s “paper tiger” claims, ex-CIA agent Larry Johnson told Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Russian Army continues its offensive and is inflicting heavy casualties on Ukrainian troops. “If we are fighting with the entire NATO bloc, we are moving, advancing, and we feel confident, and we are a ‘paper tiger,’ then what is NATO itself?” the Russian president underscored.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote that he believes Russia is fighting in Ukraine aimlessly and described Russia as a "paper tiger." He later stated that he does not intend to use the term "paper tiger" going forward.
Johnson said that during the speech, Putin “continued to emphasize trying to resolve things [regarding the Ukraine conflict] through negotiations.”
“He did draw a distinction between the United States and Europe, noting that Europe is far more bellicose and threatening. But that Russia would prefer to, again, engage in dialogue as opposed to fighting, but will fight, if necessary,” the analyst emphasized.
The speech was Putin’s message for the Global South and Russia's partners “so they could see that he's not panicked, he’s not evidencing any kind of fear, and he continues to present himself with a very deliberative logic,” according to the ex-CIA intelligence officer.
The Russian president called multipolarity “a direct consequence of attempts to establish and preserve global hegemony,” adding that “the world is undergoing “rapid and drastic changes.”
Putin dismissed allegations that Russia plans to attack the EU or NATO, underlining that politicians who promote this are either “grossly incompetent” or “crooked” and lying to their citizens. He also underscored that mending relations with the US remains one of Russia’s national interests.