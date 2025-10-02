https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/europe-responsible-for-ukraine-conflict-and-crimes--scott-ritter-1122903075.html
Europe Responsible for Ukraine Conflict and Crimes – Scott Ritter
The Russian president’s speech "proves the point that Vladimir Putin continues to be the adult in the room," military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.
"He has a very mature, a very balanced approach, one that emphasizes non-violent solutions to problems, de-emphasizes conflict, and yet retains the reality of Russian resolve that Russia will not yield, will not bend will not collapse and will not run away from threats to its security," Ritter stresses. Putin's calm and confident manner is "a very effective counter to the panic and Russophobia-induced terror that is running rampant in Europe and the US today," the pundit says. Putin's Message to the World Europe Fanning Flames of Ukraine Conflict"So Europe is responsible. The Russian president is 100% correct," Ritter says. "Much of what defines Europe today, both the NATO military alliance and the European Union is predicated on the necessity of having Russia as an enemy, as Russia as an opponent that justifies expenses and policies."
Putin's Message to the World
It is imperative that Russia define its values and principles – an important message to world leaders
"Europe right now is in the grips of irrationality," but in the US "it's not quite that bad" Ritter argues, and Putin's words can be heard.
Europe Fanning Flames of Ukraine Conflict
"The expansion of NATO, the expansion of the European Union to the detriment of Russia has been Europe's policy posture for decades now," Ritter points out.
Europe worked with the US to overthrow
the legitimate Ukrainian government in 2014
Europe did not negotiate the Minsk agreement to stop the Ukrainian war on Donbass in good faith
The EU derailed the Istanbul peace negotiations in March and April 2022
Europe continues to provide Ukraine with weapons and cash
Europe used Ukraine as its proxy to fight and weaken Russia
