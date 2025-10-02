https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/europe-responsible-for-ukraine-conflict-and-crimes--scott-ritter-1122903075.html

Europe Responsible for Ukraine Conflict and Crimes – Scott Ritter

Europe Responsible for Ukraine Conflict and Crimes – Scott Ritter

Sputnik International

The Russian president’s speech "proves the point that Vladimir Putin continues to be the adult in the room," military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.

2025-10-02T20:31+0000

2025-10-02T20:31+0000

2025-10-02T20:31+0000

analysis

ukraine

european union (eu)

nato

scott ritter

vladimir putin

russia

us

minsk agreements

russophobia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/02/1122903292_61:0:2376:1302_1920x0_80_0_0_fa17cd0d778f45674e4663698f1abfa5.png

"He has a very mature, a very balanced approach, one that emphasizes non-violent solutions to problems, de-emphasizes conflict, and yet retains the reality of Russian resolve that Russia will not yield, will not bend will not collapse and will not run away from threats to its security," Ritter stresses. Putin's calm and confident manner is "a very effective counter to the panic and Russophobia-induced terror that is running rampant in Europe and the US today," the pundit says. Putin's Message to the World Europe Fanning Flames of Ukraine Conflict"So Europe is responsible. The Russian president is 100% correct," Ritter says. "Much of what defines Europe today, both the NATO military alliance and the European Union is predicated on the necessity of having Russia as an enemy, as Russia as an opponent that justifies expenses and policies."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/putins-valdai-speech-clear-and-logical-push-for-a-new-polycentric-world-order-1122902277.html

ukraine

russia

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Scott Ritter. A military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Sputnik International Scott Ritter. A military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer 2025-10-02T20:31+0000 true PT3M08S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russian president, vladimir putin, putin's valdai speech, europe bears primary responsibility for ukraine conflict, proxy war in ukraine, eu continues to send weapons to ukraine, euromaidan coup, europe supported regime change in ukraine, minsk agreements, russo-ukrainian istanbul accords, istanbul talks of 2022