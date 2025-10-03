https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/russia-strikes-ukrainian-enterprises-and-energy-facilities-all-targets-hit--mod-1122906653.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Enterprises and Energy Facilities, All Targets Hit – MoD
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Enterprises and Energy Facilities, All Targets Hit – MoD
The Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and gas and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
The Russian Armed Forces carried out a massive strike on Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and gas and energy infrastructure facilities, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.
"Last night, the Russian Armed Forces
launched a massive strike using long-range precision weapons as well as strike drones, against Ukrainian defense industry enterprises and the gas and energy infrastructure that supported them," the Russian ministry said in a statement.
The objectives of the strike were achieved, with all designated targets destroyed, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 3,560 Ukrainian military personnel over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost more than 3,560 servicepeople, five tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, including two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, and 14 artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 2,110 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry also said, adding that Kiev has lost up to 1,760 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Yug.
At the same time, Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 1,600 Ukrainian soldiers in past week, while Kiev has lost over 1,250 soldiers in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, the statement said.