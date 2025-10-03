https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/why-western-countries-would-have-much-to-lose-from-using-frozen-russian-assets---1122904412.html

Why Western Countries ‘Would Have Much to Lose’ From Using Frozen Russian Assets

The first results could be “a widespread distrust of countries that commit what can be called a crime,” veteran French economist Jacques Sapir told Sputnik.

Sapir singled out more consequences, including rapid flight of capital from Western countries, driven by a collapse in trust.Distrust would extend to currencies in which the frozen Russian assets are denominated—the euro and dollar, according to the economist.He suggested that Global South countries would gradually refuse to use these currencies—first in financial transactions, then in trade.The economist said that for debtor nations like France, this would mean a sharp rise in interest rates, caused by an increased “risk premium.”This could accelerate the creation of a more modern alternative to SWIFT, Sapir stressed, noting that potential use of frozen Russian state assets would further politicize international financial and economic relations.

