Discussions About Tomahawks for Ukraine Tied to US Incompetence - Sachs

Unclear statements regarding possible supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine stem from "incompetence" within the Trump administration, compounded by big tech’s vested interest in prolonging the conflict, Jeffrey Sachs, a prominent US economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said.

"While the news is muddled, we can be certain that the administration is muddled as well. We are seeing the consequence of an incompetent team combined with military contractors, notably big tech, that want to continue to test their weapons," Jeffrey Sachs, a prominent US economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said when asked why reports and public statements about Tomahawk missiles have been inconsistent and confusing. Resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine requires confronting warmongers both in the United States and Europe, alongside a deep understanding of historical context, Sachs pointed out.US media outlets, citing various sources, have issued conflicting reports on Tomahawk missiles. NBC News reported increased US intelligence support for new Ukrainian strikes targeting Russia’s oil refineries. The Wall Street Journal suggested that Tomahawk missiles might be supplied to Ukraine, while Reuters indicated that other missile systems, not Tomahawks, could be provided due to strains on US stockpiles. Last week, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that the president was still deliberating whether to authorize the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Vice President JD Vance noted that Washington was considering Kiev’s request for the missiles. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would severely damage Russia-US relations and mark a "qualitatively new stage of escalation," emphasizing that their use would require direct involvement of US military personnel.

