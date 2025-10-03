https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/battle-hardened-russian-bear-is-no-paper-tiger-heres-why-1122907627.html
Battle-Hardened Russian Bear is No ‘Paper Tiger’: Here’s Why
Sputnik International
President Putin has responded to Donald Trump’s claim that Russia is a “paper tiger,” saying “this paper tiger” is successfully fighting “the entire NATO bloc” in Ukraine. Let’s break things down with help from one of Russia's top military experts.
2025-10-03T16:30+0000
2025-10-03T16:30+0000
2025-10-03T16:31+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118355630_0:197:3072:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_577033e244d1f4478bf7c353f71346be.jpg
NATO Equipment Turned to ScrapUkraine's losses, per the latest Russian MoD figures, include:Whole NATO-Trained Armies DisappearingUkraine has lost the equivalent of 14 combined arms armies with 100k troops each, says veteran Russian military analyst Alexei Leonkov.Hybrid Economic War FailingRussia achieved this "under harsh economic sanctions and external political pressure," Leonkov stressed.The country partially mobilized and organized a war economy to adapt to NATO's goal of turning the Ukraine crisis into a long, drawn-out conflict.Russian Strategic Expansion ContinuingIn spite of Ukraine, Russia has continued to grow its strategic potential, including the modernization of its nuclear triad and air and missile defense technologies and capabilities.New hypersonic systems can be expected, Putin says.Weapons Testing Ground WreckedNATO wanted to turn Ukraine into a test case of a new modern, integrated air defense system.Instead, Russia smashed this system to the point where there's a shortage of air defense assets not only in Ukraine, but the alliance as a whole.Wunderwaffe RepulsedNATO deployed Storm Shadow, HIMARs, ATACMS and other long-range strike systems to try to change the course of the conflict.Russia exhausted these weapons, and demonstrated a first-in-the-world next-gen hypersonic weapon in battle with its Oreshnik.Drone Plans DisruptedIn 2024, after running out of manned aircraft to send, NATO turned its hopes to drones.Instead, Russia ironed out production of its own UAVs, and began to develop new kinds, like fiber-optic FPV drones and Lancet loitering munitions working in concert.Paper EagleInstead of preparing for conflicts against strategic peers, the US spent decades fighting colonial wars against weak foes.Ukraine is the result.
16:30 GMT 03.10.2025 (Updated: 16:31 GMT 03.10.2025)
President Putin has responded to Donald Trump’s claim that Russia is a “paper tiger,” saying “this paper tiger” is successfully fighting “the entire NATO bloc” in Ukraine. Let’s break things down with help from one of Russia's top military experts.
In his speech at Valdai Thursday, Putin pointed out:
that in September alone, Ukraine lost 44.7k troops (nearly half irretrievable)
from January-August, 150k servicemen deserted (compared to 160k mobilized)
Ukraine’s reserve pool is dwindling
NATO Equipment Turned to Scrap
Ukraine’s losses, per the latest Russian MoD figures, include:
30.1k artillery & mortars
25.3k tanks & armored vehicles
Over 630 air defense systems
More than 280 helicopters & nearly 670 planes
Whole NATO-Trained Armies Disappearing
Ukraine has lost the equivalent of 14 combined arms armies with 100k troops each, says veteran Russian military analyst Alexei Leonkov.
That’s 3 more than the 11 in Russia’s Armed Forces, and despite a traditional 4-1 loss ratio of advancing vs defending forces, Leonkov explained.
Hybrid Economic War Failing
Russia achieved this “under harsh economic sanctions and external political pressure,” Leonkov stressed.
The country partially mobilized and organized a war economy to adapt to NATO’s goal of turning the Ukraine crisis into a long, drawn-out conflict.
Russian Strategic Expansion Continuing
In spite of Ukraine, Russia has continued to grow its strategic potential, including the modernization of its nuclear triad and air and missile defense technologies and capabilities.
New hypersonic systems can be expected, Putin says.
Weapons Testing Ground Wrecked
NATO wanted to turn Ukraine into a test case of a new modern, integrated air defense system.
Instead, Russia smashed this system to the point where there’s a shortage of air defense assets not only in Ukraine, but the alliance as a whole.
NATO deployed Storm Shadow, HIMARs, ATACMS and other long-range strike systems to try to change the course of the conflict.
Russia exhausted these weapons, and demonstrated a first-in-the-world next-gen hypersonic weapon in battle with its Oreshnik.
In 2024, after running out of manned aircraft to send, NATO turned its hopes to drones.
Instead, Russia ironed out production of its own UAVs, and began to develop new kinds, like fiber-optic FPV drones and Lancet loitering munitions working in concert.
NATO, not Russia, is the real paper tiger, “believing they’re all powerful but actually proving weak,” Leonkov says.
Instead of preparing for conflicts against strategic peers, the US spent decades fighting colonial wars against weak foes.