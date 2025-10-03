International
President Putin has responded to Donald Trump's claim that Russia is a "paper tiger," saying "this paper tiger" is successfully fighting "the entire NATO bloc" in Ukraine. Let's break things down with help from one of Russia's top military experts.
analysis
vladimir putin
alexei leonkov
donald trump
russia
ukraine
valdai
nato
In his speech at Valdai Thursday, Putin pointed out:

that in September alone, Ukraine lost 44.7k troops (nearly half irretrievable)
from January-August, 150k servicemen deserted (compared to 160k mobilized)
Ukraine's reserve pool is dwindling

NATO Equipment Turned to Scrap

Ukraine's losses, per the latest Russian MoD figures, include:

43.1k+ military vehicles
30.1k artillery & mortars
nearly 1.6k MLRS
25.3k tanks & armored vehicles
Over 630 air defense systems
More than 280 helicopters & nearly 670 planes
87.7k drones

Whole NATO-Trained Armies Disappearing

Ukraine has lost the equivalent of 14 combined arms armies with 100k troops each, says veteran Russian military analyst Alexei Leonkov.

That's 3 more than the 11 in Russia's Armed Forces, and despite a traditional 4-1 loss ratio of advancing vs defending forces, Leonkov explained.

Hybrid Economic War Failing

Russia achieved this "under harsh economic sanctions and external political pressure," Leonkov stressed.

The country partially mobilized and organized a war economy to adapt to NATO's goal of turning the Ukraine crisis into a long, drawn-out conflict.

Russian Strategic Expansion Continuing

In spite of Ukraine, Russia has continued to grow its strategic potential, including the modernization of its nuclear triad and air and missile defense technologies and capabilities.

New hypersonic systems can be expected, Putin says.

Weapons Testing Ground Wrecked

NATO wanted to turn Ukraine into a test case of a new modern, integrated air defense system.

Instead, Russia smashed this system to the point where there's a shortage of air defense assets not only in Ukraine, but the alliance as a whole.

Wunderwaffe Repulsed

NATO deployed Storm Shadow, HIMARs, ATACMS and other long-range strike systems to try to change the course of the conflict.

Russia exhausted these weapons, and demonstrated a first-in-the-world next-gen hypersonic weapon in battle with its Oreshnik.

Drone Plans Disrupted

In 2024, after running out of manned aircraft to send, NATO turned its hopes to drones.

Instead, Russia ironed out production of its own UAVs, and began to develop new kinds, like fiber-optic FPV drones and Lancet loitering munitions working in concert.

Paper Eagle

NATO, not Russia, is the real paper tiger, "believing they're all powerful but actually proving weak," Leonkov says.

Instead of preparing for conflicts against strategic peers, the US spent decades fighting colonial wars against weak foes.

Ukraine is the result.
16:30 GMT 03.10.2025
President Putin has responded to Donald Trump’s claim that Russia is a “paper tiger,” saying “this paper tiger” is successfully fighting “the entire NATO bloc” in Ukraine. Let’s break things down with help from one of Russia's top military experts.

In his speech at Valdai Thursday, Putin pointed out:

that in September alone, Ukraine lost 44.7k troops (nearly half irretrievable)
from January-August, 150k servicemen deserted (compared to 160k mobilized)
Ukraine’s reserve pool is dwindling

NATO Equipment Turned to Scrap

Ukraine’s losses, per the latest Russian MoD figures, include:
43.1k+ military vehicles
30.1k artillery & mortars
nearly 1.6k MLRS
25.3k tanks & armored vehicles
Over 630 air defense systems
More than 280 helicopters & nearly 670 planes
87.7k drones

Whole NATO-Trained Armies Disappearing

Ukraine has lost the equivalent of 14 combined arms armies with 100k troops each, says veteran Russian military analyst Alexei Leonkov.

That’s 3 more than the 11 in Russia’s Armed Forces, and despite a traditional 4-1 loss ratio of advancing vs defending forces, Leonkov explained.

Russian special operation interactiv COVER - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine: Mapping Progress
15:50 GMT

Hybrid Economic War Failing

Russia achieved this “under harsh economic sanctions and external political pressure,” Leonkov stressed.
The country partially mobilized and organized a war economy to adapt to NATO’s goal of turning the Ukraine crisis into a long, drawn-out conflict.

Russian Strategic Expansion Continuing

In spite of Ukraine, Russia has continued to grow its strategic potential, including the modernization of its nuclear triad and air and missile defense technologies and capabilities.
New hypersonic systems can be expected, Putin says.
Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2025
Russia
Russia on Track to Developing New Hypersonic Weapons: Putin
Yesterday, 18:59 GMT

Weapons Testing Ground Wrecked

NATO wanted to turn Ukraine into a test case of a new modern, integrated air defense system.
Instead, Russia smashed this system to the point where there’s a shortage of air defense assets not only in Ukraine, but the alliance as a whole.

Wunderwaffe Repulsed

NATO deployed Storm Shadow, HIMARs, ATACMS and other long-range strike systems to try to change the course of the conflict.
Russia exhausted these weapons, and demonstrated a first-in-the-world next-gen hypersonic weapon in battle with its Oreshnik.
Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Enterprises and Energy Facilities, All Targets Hit – MoD
10:24 GMT

Drone Plans Disrupted

In 2024, after running out of manned aircraft to send, NATO turned its hopes to drones.
Instead, Russia ironed out production of its own UAVs, and began to develop new kinds, like fiber-optic FPV drones and Lancet loitering munitions working in concert.

Paper Eagle

NATO, not Russia, is the real paper tiger, “believing they’re all powerful but actually proving weak,” Leonkov says.
Instead of preparing for conflicts against strategic peers, the US spent decades fighting colonial wars against weak foes.
Ukraine is the result.
Scott Ritter. A military analyst and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2025
Analysis
Europe Responsible for Ukraine Conflict and Crimes – Scott Ritter
Yesterday, 20:31 GMT
