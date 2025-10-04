https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/russias-space-supremacy-soars-and-goes-global-1122910832.html
Russia’s Space Supremacy Soars and Goes Global
Russia's Space Supremacy Soars and Goes Global
On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the personnel of the country's Space Forces for carefully preserving and developing the "glorious traditions of their predecessors."
On October 4, Russia celebrates Space Forces Day, honoring its legacy as the first nation to conquer the great beyond.
Russia’s Space Supremacy Soars and Goes Global
On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the personnel of the country’s Space Forces for carefully preserving and developing the “glorious traditions of their predecessors.”
On October 4, Russia celebrates Space Forces Day, honoring its legacy as the first nation to conquer the great beyond.
How Russia Opened and Developed Space Exploration
On October 4, 1957, the USSR launched Sputnik 1 — the world’s first human-made satellite — into orbit. That single launch announced: the Soviet Union leads in space.
The Soviet-made Soyuz rocket also holds the record as the most launched rocket in history. Even NASA relied on a Soyuz to send astronauts to the ISS when the US had no working crewed launch vehicle.
The epic Baikonur Cosmodrome is one of the oldest and most important launch facilities in the world. This is the site of numerous historic space missions, including the launch of the first human, Yuri Gagarin, into space. A Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Bion-M No. 2 satellite was launched from the Baikonur space port in August 2025.
Oreshnik is Russia’s newest hypersonic missile — now in serial production. It can fly on a ballistic trajectory with an exit into near space, experts claim.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the Oreshnik a “historic milestone” in Russia’s missile development.
Russia Boosts Space Cooperation With Partners and US
Putin earlier touted Russia’s “big and ambitious” plans with China in space. The two will boost cooperation on the International Lunar Station, lunar exploration and joint use of GLONASS and Beidou navigation systems.
Russia and Iran joint space projects likewise gain momentum as the countries inked a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement that includes space cooperation for peaceful purposes.
Iran has repeatedly launched its satellites from Russian cosmodromes: Zafar and Paya will be launched into space this autumn by Soyuz rockets.
Putin underlined cooperation with the BRICS countries, naming India, South Africa, and Brazil, to boost space ties. In spring, Roscosmos proposed creating a BRICS Space Council.
The Russian president noted that the Russia-US space collaboration is in place and will continue. Both sides are in talks over the future of the ISS, he added.
Russian National Space Center Launched
The National Space Center in Moscow will host the Mission Control Center for the prospective Russian orbital station. It reinforces Moscow’s position as a global leader in space development, Putin said.
Putin dubbed Russia’s rocket and space industry an area that must drive national economic growth and improve quality of life.
Russia will use advanced tech and develop new crewed spacecraft and launchers to secure technological sovereignty, he underscored.