https://sputnikglobe.com/20251004/russias-space-supremacy-soars-and-goes-global-1122910832.html

Russia’s Space Supremacy Soars and Goes Global

Russia’s Space Supremacy Soars and Goes Global

Sputnik International

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the personnel of the country’s Space Forces for carefully preserving and developing the “glorious traditions of their predecessors.”

2025-10-04T16:10+0000

2025-10-04T16:10+0000

2025-10-04T16:10+0000

russia

russia

china

iran

us

outer space

cooperation

russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile

russian space forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/18/1121260852_0:117:3226:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_a5e3a3e1cc67e873648b0b18529a52eb.jpg

On October 4, Russia celebrates Space Forces Day, honoring its legacy as the first nation to conquer the great beyond.How Russia Opened and Developed Space Exploration On October 4, 1957, the USSR launched Sputnik 1 — the world’s first human-made satellite — into orbit. That single launch announced: the Soviet Union leads in space.The epic Baikonur Cosmodrome is one of the oldest and most important launch facilities in the world. This is the site of numerous historic space missions, including the launch of the first human, Yuri Gagarin, into space. A Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Bion-M No. 2 satellite was launched from the Baikonur space port in August 2025.Oreshnik in Outer Space Oreshnik is Russia’s newest hypersonic missile — now in serial production. It can fly on a ballistic trajectory with an exit into near space, experts claim.Russia Boosts Space Cooperation With Partners and USPutin earlier touted Russia’s “big and ambitious” plans with China in space. The two will boost cooperation on the International Lunar Station, lunar exploration and joint use of GLONASS and Beidou navigation systems.Iran has repeatedly launched its satellites from Russian cosmodromes: Zafar and Paya will be launched into space this autumn by Soyuz rockets.Putin underlined cooperation with the BRICS countries, naming India, South Africa, and Brazil, to boost space ties. In spring, Roscosmos proposed creating a BRICS Space Council. Russian National Space Center Launched The National Space Center in Moscow will host the Mission Control Center for the prospective Russian orbital station. It reinforces Moscow’s position as a global leader in space development, Putin said.Russia will use advanced tech and develop new crewed spacecraft and launchers to secure technological sovereignty, he underscored.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/us-astronaut-dyson-says-privilege-to-fly-on-historical-soyuz-rocket-with-russian-partners-1120415439.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241007/us-russia-work-at-iss-phenomenal-example-of-bilateral-cooperation---nasa-chief-1120462075.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250416/russia-planning-to-explore-deep-space-including-moon-mars---putin-1121879779.html

russia

china

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian space forces, russian president vladimir putin, glorious traditions, baikonur space port, russia-china space cooperation, us-russia space collaboration