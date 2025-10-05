https://sputnikglobe.com/20251005/putins-envoy-congratulates-babis-on-czech-elections-victory-europe-waking-up-1122913540.html
Putin's Envoy Congratulates Babis on Czech Elections Victory: 'Europe Waking Up'
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO, congratulated Andrej Babiš on his election victory.
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who is also the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, congratulated Andrej Babis, the leader of the Czech opposition movement ANO, on the latter's victory in the Czech parliamentary elections, declaring Europe is "waking up.""Congrats to Andrej Babiš, the Czech people & Patriots for Europe! Europe is waking up—enough of uncontrolled immigration, war fever, censorship and economic decline. The Right choice is winning across Europe," Dmirtiev said on X. The ANO movement, founded and led by Babis, confidently won the Czech parliamentary elections that concluded on Saturday, garnering 34.57% of the vote. According to media estimates, the ANO movement's votes will give it 81 seats out of a possible 200. The SPOLU ("Together") coalition, led by incumbent Prime Minister Petr Fiala, came in second, receiving 23.33%.
