White House Dodges Question on Palestinian State Recognition Amid Ongoing Talks

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday refused to comment on whether the United States would recognize the Palestinian State if Hamas agrees to relinquish its power and give it up to a transitional government or another force.
"I don't want to get ahead of the technical talks right now, they're extremely sensitive," Leavitt told a briefing. She added that these talks are happening right now and will hopefully result in "one of the greatest peace deals this world has ever seen."Earlier in the day, the Egyptian TV channel AlQahera News reported citing sources that indirect talks between the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas have begun in Egypt.The indirect meetings have begun to discuss the organization of field conditions for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the broadcaster reported.
"I don't want to get ahead of the technical talks right now, they're extremely sensitive," Leavitt told a briefing.
She added that these talks are happening right now and will hopefully result in "one of the greatest peace deals this world has ever seen."
Earlier in the day, the Egyptian TV channel AlQahera News reported citing sources that indirect talks between the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas have begun in Egypt.
The indirect meetings have begun to discuss the organization of field conditions for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the broadcaster reported.