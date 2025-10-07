https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/putin-strategic-initiative-in-special-operation-zone-entirely-in-hands-of-russian-forces-1122923215.html

Putin: Strategic Initiative in Special Operation Zone Entirely in Hands of Russian Forces

Putin: Strategic Initiative in Special Operation Zone Entirely in Hands of Russian Forces

Sputnik International

Strategic initiative in the zone of Russia's special military operation remains entirely in the hands of the Russian military, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

2025-10-07T18:46+0000

2025-10-07T18:46+0000

2025-10-07T19:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

vladimir putin

russian military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/07/1122923054_0:158:3075:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f7a101376de3a60e714055793c8aacb.jpg

"Currently, the strategic initiative remains entirely with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," Putin said during his trip to the Russian Northwestern Federal District. He also called the decisions made in February 2022 correct and timely ones and said that the country must ensure "the unconditional achievement of all the goals that the troops face during a special military operation." Moreover, in the course of 2025, Russian forces have taken control of 5,000 square kilometers of territory and 212 settlements, the president added.Last week, speaking at the plenary session of the 22nd Valdai Discussion Club meeting, Putin said that Russia has enough personnel in the special military operation zone and is not conducting mass, let alone forced, mobilization.Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. The Russian president has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.He also noted the role of the Russian defense industry in ensuring the successful operations of the Russian army."I would also like to note the crucial role of the country's defense industry in ensuring the successful operations of the Russian army," Putin said during a visit to Russia's Northwestern Federal District.The development of new weapons and supply of troops is proceeding at an accelerated pace, Putin said, adding that Russia's defense industry fully meets the army's needs for precision weapons, missiles, ammunition, armaments, and military equipment.Russian Forces Continue to Target Ukrainian Military TargetsThe Russian armed forces continue to target military facilities and the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday."According to the General Staff's plans, targeted, massive strikes against military installations and military-industrial facilities in Ukraine continue," Gerasimov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leadership of the Russian Defense Ministry and the General Staff, adding that the Russian military primarily attacks production sites of Ukrainian missile weapons.Russia's Yug (South) group of forces is advancing in Seversk (Siversk) and Konstantinovka (also known as Kostyantynivka), and the Russian forces continue to advance deep into the Ukrainian armed forces' defenses in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) and Dnepropetrovsk (Dnipropetrovsk) regions, Gerasimov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251002/russian-troops-advancing-along-entire-combat-line---putin-1122901556.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251003/russia-strikes-ukrainian-enterprises-and-energy-facilities-all-targets-hit--mod-1122906653.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia military operation ukraine, russian defense industry