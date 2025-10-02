International
LIVE: Putin Speaks at Valdai Plenary Session
Russian Troops Advancing Along Entire Combat Line - Putin
Russian troops are confidently advancing along the entire line of contact, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
"This means that our troops are confidently advancing along practically the entire line of contact," Vladimir Putin said.Battlegroup Tsentr is actively and efficiently operating in the special military operation zone, with troops having entered the city of Krasnoarmeysk, Putin said.Battlegroup Zapad of the Russian Armed Forces has nearly taken two-thirds of Kupyansk, with the center already under our control, he added. Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has fully come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, Putin said.Russia now controls nearly 100% of Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the president added.Russia's losses are significantly smaller than those of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. He added that Ukraine's losses exceed their ability to replenish their forces.On the strength of the Russian military, Putin said that "without any exaggeration, this is not hyperbole or boasting. I believe that today, the Russian army is the most capable fighting force in the world."
16:51 GMT 02.10.2025
Russian troops are confidently advancing along the entire line of contact, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.
"This means that our troops are confidently advancing along practically the entire line of contact," Vladimir Putin said.
Battlegroup Tsentr is actively and efficiently operating in the special military operation zone, with troops having entered the city of Krasnoarmeysk, Putin said.
Battlegroup Zapad of the Russian Armed Forces has nearly taken two-thirds of Kupyansk, with the center already under our control, he added. Kirovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has fully come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, Putin said.
Russia now controls nearly 100% of Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the president added.
Russia’s losses are significantly smaller than those of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"Of course, we also have losses, but they are multiples smaller than those of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, multiple times smaller," Putin said.
He added that Ukraine’s losses exceed their ability to replenish their forces.
"The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are greater than their ability to replenish personnel on the battlefield," Putin stated on Thursday.
On the strength of the Russian military, Putin said that "without any exaggeration, this is not hyperbole or boasting. I believe that today, the Russian army is the most capable fighting force in the world."
