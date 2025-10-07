https://sputnikglobe.com/20251007/trump-sort-of-made-a-decision-on-tomahawks-to-ukraine-1122920365.html

Trump ‘Sort of Made a Decision’ on Tomahawks to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he has "sort of made a decision" about selling long-range Tomahawk missiles to NATO countries in order for them to be supplied to Ukraine.

Donald Trump emphasized that he first wants to know what the Ukrainians plan to do with the Tomahawks before selling the long-range missiles to NATO countries in order for them to be supplied to Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that the supply of Tomahawks would be a "completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation," since Ukraine could not use the missiles without direct participation from the US.Putin warned that Ukraine couldn’t use the missiles without direct US involvement — a move that, he said, would drag America into a direct clash with Russia.Moscow will respond "appropriately" if the US delivers Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

