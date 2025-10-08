https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/chisinau-court-of-appeal-rejects-petition-for-release-of-gagauzia-head-gutsul-1122927396.html

Chisinau Court of Appeal Rejects Petition for Release of Gagauzia Head Gutsul

Chisinau Court of Appeal Rejects Petition for Release of Gagauzia Head Gutsul

Sputnik International

The Chisinau Court of Appeal rejected the lawyers' petition for the release from custody of Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, according to the announced court decision on Wednesday.

2025-10-08T16:25+0000

2025-10-08T16:25+0000

2025-10-08T16:25+0000

world

chisinau

moldova

gagauzia

arrest

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/09/1118346047_0:54:3072:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_559870aa34c16d80f138b34920c5ad0c.jpg

"The Appeals Chamber decided to reject the lawyers' petition for the release of Yevgenia Gutsul as unfounded. To reject as unfounded the request for the physical presence of the accused at the meeting," the ruling read. Other requests from the defense team of Gutsul were also rejected.On August 5, a court in Chisinau sentenced Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Gagauzia, to seven years in prison with immediate enforcement of the sentence in the case of financing the Sor party banned in Moldova. Gutsulcalled the verdict "political reprisals on orders from above" and said she would fight for the truth. In addition, opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/gagauz-parliament-speaker-calls-gutsuls-arrest-signal-of-intimidation-of-people-1122563722.html

chisinau

moldova

gagauzia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chisinau court of appeal, gagauzia head gutsul