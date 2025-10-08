https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/chisinau-court-of-appeal-rejects-petition-for-release-of-gagauzia-head-gutsul-1122927396.html
Chisinau Court of Appeal Rejects Petition for Release of Gagauzia Head Gutsul
The Chisinau Court of Appeal rejected the lawyers' petition for the release from custody of Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, according to the announced court decision on Wednesday.
"The Appeals Chamber decided to reject the lawyers' petition for the release of Yevgenia Gutsul as unfounded. To reject as unfounded the request for the physical presence of the accused at the meeting," the ruling read. Other requests from the defense team of Gutsul were also rejected.On August 5, a court in Chisinau sentenced Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Gagauzia, to seven years in prison with immediate enforcement of the sentence in the case of financing the Sor party banned in Moldova. Gutsulcalled the verdict "political reprisals on orders from above" and said she would fight for the truth. In addition, opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - The Chisinau Court of Appeal rejected the lawyers' petition for the release from custody of Yevgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, according to the announced court decision on Wednesday.
"The Appeals Chamber decided to reject the lawyers' petition for the release of Yevgenia Gutsul as unfounded. To reject as unfounded the request for the physical presence of the accused at the meeting," the ruling read.
Other requests from the defense team of Gutsul were also rejected.
On August 5, a court in Chisinau sentenced Yevgenia Gutsul
, the head of Gagauzia, to seven years in prison with immediate enforcement of the sentence in the case of financing the Sor party banned in Moldova. Gutsulcalled the verdict "political reprisals on orders from above" and said she would fight for the truth. In addition, opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.