https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/fbi-director-says-110000-gang-members-operating-on-chicago-streets-1122925243.html
FBI Director Says 110,000 Gang Members Operating on Chicago Streets
FBI Director Says 110,000 Gang Members Operating on Chicago Streets
Sputnik International
There are 110,000 gang members active on Chicago's streets, FBI Director Kash Patel said, vowing a strong response from the government.
2025-10-08T09:39+0000
2025-10-08T09:39+0000
2025-10-08T09:39+0000
americas
us
donald trump
chicago
fbi
national guard
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105073/26/1050732683_0:299:4920:3067_1920x0_80_0_0_401eeb767ce8739c9c0e44202bc7a9b6.jpg
"We’ve learnt that Chicago’s city streets have 110,000 gang members. That’s right. You heard me right. They've had 1,200 shootings this year alone and 360 homicides," Patel told the Fox broadcaster. The US authorities will deploy strong measures to combat crime in Chicago, he said. On October 5, US President Donald Trump deployed 300 National Guard troops to Chicago. Protests erupted in the city, and armed Border Patrol agents used chemical irritants against protesters. On October 6, the state of Illinois, home to the city of Chicago, filed a complaint against the administration of Trump to block him from deploying the National Guard in the state and the city. The court scheduled a hearing on the case for October 9, while denying request to block the deployment of troops until the lawsuit is fully considered.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250118/trumps-migrant-deportation-campaign-set-to-launch-jan-21-with-chicago-raids--reports-1121455305.html
americas
chicago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105073/26/1050732683_216:0:4704:3366_1920x0_80_0_0_1926d0d5f6e7fb08d3f0b1d4b18620ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
fbi director, chicago's streets, fbi director kash patel
fbi director, chicago's streets, fbi director kash patel
FBI Director Says 110,000 Gang Members Operating on Chicago Streets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are 110,000 gang members active on Chicago's streets, FBI Director Kash Patel said, vowing a strong response from the government.
"We’ve learnt that Chicago’s city streets have 110,000 gang members. That’s right. You heard me right. They've had 1,200 shootings this year alone and 360 homicides," Patel told the Fox broadcaster.
The US authorities will deploy strong measures to combat crime in Chicago, he said.
On October 5, US President Donald Trump
deployed 300 National Guard troops to Chicago. Protests erupted in the city, and armed Border Patrol agents used chemical irritants against protesters.
On October 6, the state of Illinois, home to the city of Chicago, filed a complaint against the administration of Trump to block him from deploying the National Guard in the state and the city. The court scheduled a hearing on the case for October 9, while denying request to block the deployment of troops until the lawsuit is fully considered.