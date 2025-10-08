https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/fbi-director-says-110000-gang-members-operating-on-chicago-streets-1122925243.html

FBI Director Says 110,000 Gang Members Operating on Chicago Streets

There are 110,000 gang members active on Chicago's streets, FBI Director Kash Patel said, vowing a strong response from the government.

"We’ve learnt that Chicago’s city streets have 110,000 gang members. That’s right. You heard me right. They've had 1,200 shootings this year alone and 360 homicides," Patel told the Fox broadcaster. The US authorities will deploy strong measures to combat crime in Chicago, he said. On October 5, US President Donald Trump deployed 300 National Guard troops to Chicago. Protests erupted in the city, and armed Border Patrol agents used chemical irritants against protesters. On October 6, the state of Illinois, home to the city of Chicago, filed a complaint against the administration of Trump to block him from deploying the National Guard in the state and the city. The court scheduled a hearing on the case for October 9, while denying request to block the deployment of troops until the lawsuit is fully considered.

