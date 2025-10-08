https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/five-people-detained-on-charges-of-trying-to-assassinate-ecuadors-president-1122925519.html

Five People Detained on Charges of Trying to Assassinate Ecuador's President

Five individuals were detained in Ecuador on suspicion of attempting to assassinate President Daniel Noboa, Ecuador Interior Minister John Reimberg said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the presidential administration said Noboa's motorcade was attacked while en route to Canar to announce sewage treatment projects worth $4.5 million and the commissioning of new sewage systems. According to Universo newspaper, the detainees are suspected of attempted murder, with their hearing scheduled for October 8.

