Five People Detained on Charges of Trying to Assassinate Ecuador's President
Five People Detained on Charges of Trying to Assassinate Ecuador's President
Five individuals were detained in Ecuador on suspicion of attempting to assassinate President Daniel Noboa, Ecuador Interior Minister John Reimberg said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the presidential administration said Noboa's motorcade was attacked while en route to Canar to announce sewage treatment projects worth $4.5 million and the commissioning of new sewage systems. According to Universo newspaper, the detainees are suspected of attempted murder, with their hearing scheduled for October 8.
10:45 GMT 08.10.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five individuals were detained in Ecuador on suspicion of attempting to assassinate President Daniel Noboa, Ecuador Interior Minister John Reimberg said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the presidential administration said Noboa's motorcade was attacked while en route to Canar to announce sewage treatment projects worth $4.5 million and the commissioning of new sewage systems.
"Following the cowardly attack on the presidential motorcade in Canar, police promptly detained the first five perpetrators," Reimberg said on X.
According to Universo newspaper, the detainees are suspected of attempted murder, with their hearing scheduled for October 8.
