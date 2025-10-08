https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/impetus-for-ukraine-settlement-that-emerged-after-putin-trump-alaska-meeting-exhausted--moscow-1122924957.html
Impetus for Ukraine Settlement That Emerged After Putin-Trump Alaska Meeting Exhausted – Moscow
The impetus for a Ukrainian settlement that emerged after the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska has been exhausted, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
"Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that the strong momentum from Anchorage in favor of an agreement, due to the efforts of both opponents and supporters of war to the last Ukrainian, especially among Europeans, has largely been exhausted," said Ryabkov to reporters.
"Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that the strong momentum from Anchorage in favor of an agreement, due to the efforts of both opponents and supporters of war to the last Ukrainian, especially among Europeans, has largely been exhausted," said Ryabkov to reporters.
"This is the result of destructive actions, primarily by the Europeans, which we speak about openly and directly," the minister added.
Russia can do without the United States' response if they are not interested in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
(START) initiative, Sergey Ryabkov said.
"The point is that we made the proposal, it’s an extended hand; if they are not interested, we can do without it," the diplomat noted.