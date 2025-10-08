https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/impetus-for-ukraine-settlement-that-emerged-after-putin-trump-alaska-meeting-exhausted--moscow-1122924957.html

Impetus for Ukraine Settlement That Emerged After Putin-Trump Alaska Meeting Exhausted – Moscow

Impetus for Ukraine Settlement That Emerged After Putin-Trump Alaska Meeting Exhausted – Moscow

Sputnik International

The impetus for a Ukrainian settlement that emerged after the Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska has been exhausted, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

2025-10-08T09:13+0000

2025-10-08T09:13+0000

2025-10-08T09:13+0000

world

russia

ukraine

sergey ryabkov

vladimir putin

alaska

new start treaty

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107735227_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_555628a3f558c262a2943e6cab57de03.jpg

"Unfortunately, we must acknowledge that the strong momentum from Anchorage in favor of an agreement, due to the efforts of both opponents and supporters of war to the last Ukrainian, especially among Europeans, has largely been exhausted," said Ryabkov to reporters.Russia can do without the United States' response if they are not interested in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) initiative, Sergey Ryabkov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251006/russia-welcomes-trumps-statement-regarding-putins-initiative-on-new-start-treaty---kremlin-1122917479.html

russia

ukraine

alaska

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine settlement, putin-trump meeting in alaska, russian deputy foreign minister sergey ryabkov