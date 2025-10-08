https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/moldovas-new-2025-2035-defense-strategy-labels-russia-security-threat-1122925965.html

Moldova's New 2025-2035 Defense Strategy Labels Russia Security Threat

Moldova's New 2025-2035 Defense Strategy Labels Russia Security Threat

Sputnik International

The Moldovan government on Wednesday adopted a new defense strategy for 2025-2035, designating Russia as a threat to Moldova's national security, despite Moscow's repeated statements that it does not intend to threaten anyone.

2025-10-08T13:40+0000

2025-10-08T13:40+0000

2025-10-08T13:40+0000

world

maia sandu

moldova

russia

moscow

nato

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101949/85/1019498525_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_b80221b86506fa5199f7e06df39bec9d.jpg

The defense strategy, which was published on the government's website, identified Russia's expansion westward as "a serious direct threat to the security and statehood of the Republic of Moldova" and warned about alleged risk of Russia creating a land corridor to Moldova through Ukraine. The plan envisages a gradual increase in military spending and military personnel and provides for technological modernization and military alignment with European and international standards and a close cooperation with NATO. The Moldovan parliament voted in favor of the updated strategy in late 2024. The document pledged to raise military spending to 1% of GDP by 2030. Lawmakers from the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc boycotted the parliament session, while the opposition alliance of communists and socialists said that the strategy contradicted the country's neutral status, which is enshrined in its constitution. Since 1994, Moldova has been cooperating with NATO under an individual partnership action plan. After President Maia Sandu came to power in 2020, Moldova has frequently hosted joint military exercises alongside troops from the United States, the United KIngdom, Germany and Romania. In recent years, Russia has voiced concerns over the growing NATO military buildup near its western borders under the pretext of "deterrence." The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone but will not ignore actions that could potentially endanger its interests. Relations between Russia and Moldova began to deteriorate after Sandu took office. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Moldova of pursuing an unfriendly policy toward Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Moldova to stop confrontational rhetoric and assured it that Moscow wanted to maintain friendly relations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250930/sandu-victory-spells-doom-for-moldova-1122890396.html

moldova

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

defense strategy, security threat, moldova's national security, labels russia security threat