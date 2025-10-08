https://sputnikglobe.com/20251008/moldovas-new-2025-2035-defense-strategy-labels-russia-security-threat-1122925965.html
Moldova's New 2025-2035 Defense Strategy Labels Russia Security Threat
The Moldovan government on Wednesday adopted a new defense strategy for 2025-2035, designating Russia as a threat to Moldova's national security, despite Moscow's repeated statements that it does not intend to threaten anyone.
The defense strategy, which was published on the government's website, identified Russia's expansion westward as "a serious direct threat to the security and statehood of the Republic of Moldova" and warned about alleged risk of Russia creating a land corridor to Moldova through Ukraine.
"The possible creation of a land corridor to the country's borders could lead to additional political and territorial pressure on the Republic of Moldova … Ignoring the identified military threats and risks, as well as the lack of adequate measures to strengthen the Republic of Moldovan defense system by developing and maintaining the military potential of the armed forces, will have serious implications not only for the country's security but also for the safety and well-being of its citizens," the strategy read.
The plan envisages a gradual increase in military spending and military personnel and provides for technological modernization and military alignment with European and international standards and a close cooperation with NATO
The Moldovan parliament voted in favor of the updated strategy in late 2024. The document pledged to raise military spending to 1% of GDP by 2030. Lawmakers from the opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc boycotted the parliament session, while the opposition alliance of communists and socialists said that the strategy contradicted the country's neutral status, which is enshrined in its constitution.
Since 1994, Moldova has been cooperating with NATO under an individual partnership action plan. After President Maia Sandu came to power in 2020, Moldova has frequently hosted joint military exercises alongside troops from the United States, the United KIngdom, Germany and Romania.
In recent years, Russia has voiced concerns over the growing NATO military buildup near its western borders under the pretext of "deterrence." The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone but will not ignore actions that could potentially endanger its interests.
Relations between Russia and Moldova began to deteriorate after Sandu took office. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Moldova of pursuing an unfriendly policy toward Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Moldova to stop confrontational rhetoric and assured it that Moscow wanted to maintain friendly relations.